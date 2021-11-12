Image

10:05 PM / Friday November 12, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
12 Nov 2021

Walking In Rhythm

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 12, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

During last weekend’s American Heart Association Heart Walk, over 2,500 people took to the streets to do their part to end heart disease.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Wearing a “Happy Birthday” crown and dressed in the signature red of the American Heart Association, Dawn Angelique Roberts was ready to do her part to raise money for heart research during the annual American Heart Walk.

Roberts, a prolific marathoner that co-owns a marketing company that specializes in elite level road races, had gathered a group of friends and family to walk with her as team “Health is Wealth” in celebration of her special day.

Because she’s easily one of the healthiest people you’ll ever meet, it’s hard to believe that someone like Roberts would need the services of the Heart Association. 

Image

“I was always promoting a healthy lifestyle,” the decorated runner said. “It’s part of my mission and everything I do.”

But when her daily runs started leading to chest pain, and after being told by doctors that her healthiness made any heart problems impossible, Roberts found a cardiologist that discovered a 99% blockage in her heart’s left artery, commonly known as a “widowmaker.”

So, the Heart Association became a part of her mission as well, Roberts said. 

About 2,500 people took to the streets near Citizens Bank Park last Saturday for the annual American Heart Association Heart Walk.

Despite the brisk weather, people brought their friends, family and co-workers to the event, which raises money for research and assistance to those who have been impacted by heart disease and stroke.

While last year’s walk was completely virtual due to the pandemic, this year’s walk was a bit of a hybrid, said Earnestine Walker, executive director of the Heart Association. People had the option of coming to CBP or staying in their neighborhood to participate in the walk, she said. So while the gathering at the park was smaller than usual, the number of participants in the walk overall was significant, she said.

It was also a chance to honor those who have made healthcare their focus, Walker said.

“We honored heroes,” she said. “So, as you walked around, you saw heroes, people that we really wanted to honor either for their work in health care, or for making significant changes in their health.”

The walkers had the option of taking a 1-, 2- or 3-mile trail as part of the walk which started at Citizens Bank Park and wound its way through FDR Park. People used the occasion to walk their dogs, take babies out in strollers and otherwise get some exercise as part of the walk.

This year’s walk raised a total of $1,810,000. Sponsors for the event included Comcast, Colonial Penn Insurance, the Einstein Health Center, Temple Health and Independence Blue Shield.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailThe Greatest Show On Earth has a funky new new rhythm National Medical Association holds “Walk a Mile With a Child” community event on July 29 10 tips for safe walking in snow and ice
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Charisse R. Lillie named one of 2021’s most influential Black corporate directors

November 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Charisse R. Lillie Charisse R. Lillie, CEO of CRLCONSULTING LLC has...

Stateside

SUBURBAN NEWS: Local Democrats warn party: Growing Republican wave is real

November 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Patrice Tisdale, who ran unsuccessfully for magisterial district judge, speaks during an...

Go With The-Flo

Dionne Warwick steals the show at her SNL guest appearance

November 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Dionne Warwick and Ed Sheeran (Photo provided by Angelo Ellerbee) By...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Sesame-Ginger Forbidden Rice Bowl

November 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Tropical Ginger Punch What’s Cookin?...

Diaspora

People fleeing Ethiopia allege attacks, forced conscription

November 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A man holds a placard referring to a recent decision by the...

Education

‘#BlackburnTakeover’ continues with Howard University officials refusing to negotiate

November 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Howard University students, saying they are fed up with “uninhabitable living conditions”,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff