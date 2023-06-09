Image

8:06 AM / Saturday June 10, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
9 Jun 2023

VP Kamala Harris visits Philadelphia

June 9, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: During her visit, the vice president discussed several topics centered around worker’s rights and related concerns. (Photos courtesy EOV/OVP)

On Monday, Vice President Harris traveled to Philadelphia to speak with the SEIU about the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in and protection of American workers.

Vice President Harris takes a photo with SEIU members in Philadelphia.

Harris also advocated for unions’ leadership role in building coalitions as well as defending the rights and freedoms Americans are currently facing.

“I know the leaders in this room — you don’t give up,” she said.

During the event, held at the Philadelphia Downtown Sheraton, Harris answered questions from SEIU President Mary Kay Henry and SEIU Secretary-Treasurer April Verrett for around 35 minutes.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff