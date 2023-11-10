Image

11:55 AM / Saturday November 11, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
10 Nov 2023

Voters elect Democrat Cherelle Parker as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor — and the 1st woman

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 10, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker takes the stage during an election night party in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Parker was elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Brooke Schultz

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters elected two women for the first time to lead Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s second-largest county, installing Democrat Cherelle Parker as the 100th mayor of the state’s largest city and Democrat Sara Innamorato as executive of the county that includes Pittsburgh.

Parker, 51, who has held office at the state and local level after first becoming involved in politics as a teenager, emerged from a crowded field in the May party primary as the only leading Black candidate and was heavily favored over Republican David Oh in the Democratic stronghold city.

She will replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who was ineligible for reelection due to term limits.

Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, center, speaks during an election night party in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Parker has been elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Across the state in Allegheny County, Innamorato, 37, defeated Republican Joe Rockey, a political newcomer. The former state legislator who campaigned on progressive models to modernize county government will replace Democrat Rich Fitzgerald, who has served in the role since 2012 and was ineligible for reelection due to term limits.

The races will set the electoral stage for 2024, when Pennsylvania will be a presidential battleground state, with candidates taking lessons about how Democrats see crime and the strength of progressives in local races.

Also in Allegheny County, longtime incumbent Steve Zappala won reelection as district attorney over progressive Democrat Matt Dugan, with Zappala running as a Republican this time after he lost a primary challenge to Dugan.

To the tune of “Ladies First,” an emotional Parker appeared and addressed supporters at her election night watch party, repeating campaign promises to address struggles with crime, education, jobs, and poverty. She vowed to work with Philadelphia’s state legislative delegation and City Council to move the city forward.

“Who is Cherelle Parker going to be? A get-it-done Philadelphian. A get-it-done mayor who won’t ever forget her deep roots,” she said. “I’m Philly-born, I’m Philly-bred and I’ll be Philadelphian ’til I’m dead.”

Related Posts

Democrat Cherelle Parker wins primary for Philadelphia mayor Democrat Cherelle Parker wins primary for Philadelphia mayor Lightfoot, begins life as Chicago’s mayor-elect, first Black woman mayor in city’s history
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Want to save money and reduce your home’s carbon footprint? Explore hybrid heating

November 3, 2023

Tweet Email BPT As temperatures dip across the country, homeowners are shifting their attention to keeping their...

Election 2023

Secretary Of The Commonwealth reminds eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote by Oct. 23

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa.– Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians today that the Oct. 23...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Education

Pa. Dept. of Education encourages schools to registerfor 10th annual Governor’s STEM Competition

November 10, 2023

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) urges Pennsylvania schools to sign up...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff