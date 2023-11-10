Voters elect Democrat Cherelle Parker as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor — and the 1st woman

ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker takes the stage during an election night party in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Parker was elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Brooke Schultz

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters elected two women for the first time to lead Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s second-largest county, installing Democrat Cherelle Parker as the 100th mayor of the state’s largest city and Democrat Sara Innamorato as executive of the county that includes Pittsburgh.

Parker, 51, who has held office at the state and local level after first becoming involved in politics as a teenager, emerged from a crowded field in the May party primary as the only leading Black candidate and was heavily favored over Republican David Oh in the Democratic stronghold city.

She will replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who was ineligible for reelection due to term limits.

Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, center, speaks during an election night party in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Parker has been elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Across the state in Allegheny County, Innamorato, 37, defeated Republican Joe Rockey, a political newcomer. The former state legislator who campaigned on progressive models to modernize county government will replace Democrat Rich Fitzgerald, who has served in the role since 2012 and was ineligible for reelection due to term limits.

The races will set the electoral stage for 2024, when Pennsylvania will be a presidential battleground state, with candidates taking lessons about how Democrats see crime and the strength of progressives in local races.

Also in Allegheny County, longtime incumbent Steve Zappala won reelection as district attorney over progressive Democrat Matt Dugan, with Zappala running as a Republican this time after he lost a primary challenge to Dugan.

To the tune of “Ladies First,” an emotional Parker appeared and addressed supporters at her election night watch party, repeating campaign promises to address struggles with crime, education, jobs, and poverty. She vowed to work with Philadelphia’s state legislative delegation and City Council to move the city forward.

“Who is Cherelle Parker going to be? A get-it-done Philadelphian. A get-it-done mayor who won’t ever forget her deep roots,” she said. “I’m Philly-born, I’m Philly-bred and I’ll be Philadelphian ’til I’m dead.”