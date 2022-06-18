Visit Philadelphia presents the inaugural Black Greek Edition Golf Outing

By Afea Tucker

Visit Philadelphia is proud to present the inaugural Black Greek Edition Golf Outing to be held at The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale on Monday, June 20, 2022.

This event will close out the Juneteenth weekend celebration providing historical context of Black golfers, and showcase attractions with historical significance, such as Cobbs Creek, one of the first golf courses in the country to welcome Black golfers and host professional Black golf tournaments in the early 1900s.

“VISIT PHILADELPHIA is honored to host the inaugural Black Greek Edition Golf Outing. It enables us to showcase the exemplary culture of the place we call home and shine a light on Black golf in our region,” said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation and global diversity officer. “Located just miles away from the Union League course is Cobbs Creek, where Black golfers were able to play in 1916 — long before they were welcomed on other courses. As we commemorate Juneteenth weekend, we’re proud to bring together the NPHC and our partners to reflect upon this complex past while celebrating the future.”

According to Visit Philadelphia, the Black Greek Edition Golf Outing is part of the company’s year-long effort to encourage more than two million members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, an umbrella organization composed of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities known as the Divine Nine, and Black leisure travelers, to visit Philadelphia to experience the region’s history, culture, food, drink and fun. And there is still time to register.

The “Visit Philly” golf outing is a great way to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, put a spotlight on the Afrocentric assets of the city and tell the story of Cobbs Creeks contribution of Afro Americans in the game of golf. The outing which will also benefit our local HBCU’s and CCP is destined to become an annual signature event,” said Harold Epps, senior advisor, Bellevue Strategies.

The Juneteenth golf outing includes a lunch and dinner reception with local government officials, community members and golf outing participants.

Life-long Philadelphian and CEO of APEX Brandon Pankey says it’s an honor to be a part of the inaugural affair.

“I am honored to be a sponsor of such an amazing and needed event as we celebrate Juneteenth weekend,’’ stated Pankey. “The cultivation of the Black golfing community is essential for our city and I’m thankful that Rachel Ferguson and Visit Philadelphia have taken a lead to serve a neglected group of Black Philadelphians and I’m excited to see this event continue to grow and thrive in the greatest city in the world.”

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to support locally based institutions, including the nation’s oldest HBCU, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s first-degree granting HBCU, Lincoln University, and the Community College of Philadelphia.

For more information visit: www.visitphilly.com