VIDEO: SUN Spotlight: Tavis Sanders and Meredith Marshall from Indigenous Education

On this episode of Sun Spotlight host Kharisma McIlwaine spoke with Tavis Sanders, co-founder of Indigenous Education and Meredith Marshall, board member of Indigenous Education and member of the Lenape tribe, about thier advocacy for The University of Penn to return the artifacts, remains, and burial plots that it is built upon to the Lenape tribe. To find out more about the work that Indigenous Education Save Our Ancestors is doing in the community, follow them on Facebook, visit their website www.indedu.org and follow them on IG for more updates @indedushop.