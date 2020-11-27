URGENT MESSAGE FROM THE SUN: Regarding Purchase of SUN Building

URGENT MESSAGE FROM THE SUN:

“The information in a recent Philadelphia Tribune feature regarding the purchase of The Philadelphia Sunday SUN building is misleading. It fails to mention that The SUN has already been in talks to purchase the building which is the cornerstone of our late founder and publisher Jerry Mondesire’s legacy. This article was done without consultation of The SUN’s Publisher Catherine Hicks or the Mondesire family. The SUN has already spoken directly with the Joseph’s and informed them that the Philadelphia Sunday SUN and the Mondesire family are not in support of this effort.

The SUN will be establishing it’s own GoFundMe page to save the building.”