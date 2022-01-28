Updates on January 28, 2022 Snow Emergency beginning 7pm

FOR LATEST UPDATES VISIT phila.gov/2022-01-28-updates-on-january-28-2022-snow-emergency

The City has declared a snow emergency beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.

A Snow Emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners.

In preparation for the snow, the Streets Department will have a full deployment of equipment and employees. Crews have been brining since Thursday in preparation for this snow event.

Snow emergency routes, primary roads, and secondary roads will be serviced first to allow for safe passage. Residential streets will be treated after the primary and secondary roads are safe to travel. This does not mean roads will be completely clear of snow and ice but made passable for safe traveling.

We strongly encourage people to stay home and off the roads as much as possible. The frigid temperatures and cold ground will make it easy for snow to accumulate and cause slippery travel on untreated roadways.

Reminders for residents

Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations.The penalty for violating this can range from $50 to $300 for each violation.

Keep fire hydrants clear. Shovel 36 -60 inches around your block’s hydrant so firefighters can gain access safely during an emergency response.

Clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm.

Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.

Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.

Snow Emergency routes and vehicles

All parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes by 7 p.m. on January 28, 2022 for plowing. If your car was moved from a snow emergency route, call 215-686-SNOW (7669), and press option 4, to find it. Do NOT call 911.

PlowPHL

Residents can use PlowPHL, an interactive map, to track and monitor the status of the City’s plowing and salting operations. PlowPHL is the fourth and final web mapping tool on the StreetSmartPHL platform.

Sanitation and Recycling Collections

The Streets Department will complete Friday’s trash and recycling collections today. Residents can track the progress of collections on StreetSmartPHL by clicking on PickupPHL tab. Updates can also be found at and on social media.

To avoid collection delays, residents are strongly encouraged to use Sanitation Convenience Centers that are open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call Centers

The Philly 311 Call Center remains open during normal business hours today (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) to take calls for non-emergencies. Over the weekend, residents can submit a service request or report an issue online or through the Philly311 mobile app, available on App Store and Google Play. Requests for salting and plowing will not be taken during the storm. Once the storm has moved on, the City will announce when such requests will be taken.

Homeless Outreach

The City has resources and shelters to help people stay safe during cold weather.

If you are concerned about someone who is homeless, please call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Food Sites

Visit phila.gov/food to view specific site schedules.

City-run Testing

All City-run testing sites, including Health Centers, mobile testing vans, and resource hubs scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022 are canceled.

City-run Vaccine Clinic

The Health Department’s vaccine clinic at Salvation Army (5501 Market Street) will be closing early on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation

All Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) sites will close at 6 p.m. tonight, Friday, January 28. All evening programs are canceled. PPR sites will remain closed on Saturday, January 29 and all Saturday programs are canceled.

If a tree falls during a storm and it’s blocking a road, or it has fallen on a house, car or other property, call 911. A crew of arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are on-call to respond to tree emergencies and they will come out to remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety. Other parts of the tree that don’t pose an immediate risk (such as tree trunks and stumps) will be removed at a later time so crews can focus on other safety hazards around the city during extreme weather events. In the event that a tree has fallen on electrical wires, please call PECO’s emergency line: 1-800-841-4141. For other non-emergency downed trees, residents can submit a request through Philly 311.

SEPTA

Customers are cautioned to plan for disruptions and check for updates before leaving home. SEPTA will post real-time travel updates at septa.org and @SEPTA on Twitter.

Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA)

PPA will be offering a flat twenty-four-hour $5 parking rate at the following Center City garages from 5 p.m. Friday, January 28, until the snow emergency is lifted.

To receive the discounted $5 rate, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage.

During the snow emergency, the PPA will enforce all snow emergency and safety violations. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, meters, and time limit violations on residential blocks will not be enforced until the snow emergency is lifted.

Additionally, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing. If your vehicle is towed during the snow emergency, please call the city’s snow emergency line at 215-686-SNOW or visit the PPA’s website for its location.

PHL International Airport

Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status and road conditions before leaving for the airport on Friday and Saturday. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE (745-4283), or check the PHL International Airport website—phl.org. The airport has snow removal and deicing operations planned for the duration of the event.

Pet Safety Awareness

Residents should contact the ACCT Philly hotline (267-385-3800 ext. 1) if they see a dog outside during extreme cold (aside from bathroom breaks and short walks). It is against City ordinance to leave dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter, and owners can be fined up to $500.

Information for Businesses

All property owners and/or tenants are responsible for clearing a 36 inch path on all sidewalks, including curb cuts, abutting the building or premises within six hours after the snow has stopped falling—even if the establishment is temporarily closed due to snow or COVID-19 restrictions. A fine of $50 or more can be imposed in violation of this code.

Establishments with outdoor dining will need to take additional precautions in advance of the storm. All outdoor dining setups should be secured, removing as much of the setups as possible—including tables, chairs, heating equipment, and temporary structures. The City is not liable for any damage from plowing or snow removal, even if structures are permitted. Materials should be cleared from the right-of-way as much as possible to avoid possible damage and blocking of dining setups. Restaurants with unpermitted structures are reminded that their establishment is liable for any injuries suffered due to damage from the structure during and after the storm.

The Philadelphia Water Department

The Philadelphia Water Department’s 24-hour emergency hotline will remain open for emergency calls. Water main breaks and other water emergencies should be immediately reported by calling (215) 685-6300. PWD’s customer contact center will also remain open for billing and other issues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call (215) 685-6300.

With temperatures in the teens forecasted, there is an increased chance of frozen or burst pipes. PWD is not responsible for customer pipes, even if they are outside of your home. Information on customer-maintained plumbing is available here. Residents should keep sidewalks and the area around valve covers and other utility access points clear of snow and ice should they need to be accessed by plumbers.

When shoveling, do not pile snow on top of storm drain inlets. Blocked storm drains can create flooding. Make sure all fire hydrants are clear of snow, visible, and easily accessible. More information, including tips for preventing frozen pipes and safe use of salt and deicers, is available on the @PhillyH2O Blog.

Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW)

The 24-hour Emergency Hotline will remain open for emergency calls. At any time, all gas leaks or gas-related emergencies should be immediately reported by calling (215) 235-1212.

PECO

High wind gusts can cause power outages. Charge your electronic devices and report power outages to www.peco.com/outages. Sign up for free emergency alerts and weather updates from ReadyPhiladelphia Learn more about how to stay warm during winter weather