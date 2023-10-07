Upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month events 

Join the Office of Domestic Violence Strategies and community partners as they recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Everyone deserves to have a healthy relationship. If you think that your relationship is abusive, or if you think someone you know is being abused, call the 24-hour Philadelphia domestic violence hotline at: (866) 723-3014. Get involved! Show your support for survivors by attending events this DVAM:

Lighting Ceremony and

Survivor Celebration

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 5:30 – 8:00p.m.

Lutheran Settlement House, 1340 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

www.lutheransettlement.org

Hosted by the Lutheran Settlement House Bilingual Domestic Violence Program, this annual event acknowledges and celebrates the successes of their survivors. Lighting ceremony will be at 6:30. Light refreshments will be served. Event will be held outside on the deck. Join for an evening of celebration and community! No registration required.

iPledge Campaign Press Conference:

The Power to Heal

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 12-1p.m.

Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard

www.womenagainstabuse.org/events/ipledge

Join Women Against Abuse for the 16th Annual iPledge® Campaign, The Power to Heal, which will amplify the intersection of domestic violence and gun violence and its impact on the entire community.

LGBTQ+ Interpersonal Violence Training

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 2-5p.m.

Mazzoni Center, 1348 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA

https://secure.givelively.org/event/mazzoni-center/lgbtq-interpersonal-violence-training

Join Mazzoni Center for this in-person, intermediate/advanced course that will focus on building skills to support queer and trans folks who have experienced interpersonal violence (IPV). Consider attending if you are a professional in any field who serves LGBTQ+ survivors of violence. Counselors, therapists, lawyers, healthcare workers, case managers, teachers, and victim advocates are strongly encouraged to attend.

7th Annual Amplifying Our Voices

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 7-8:30p.m.

Germantown Friends Free Library, 5418 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

https://witphilly.ticketleap.com/aov2023/

Join Women In Transition for an evening of poetry to heal, share stories, and speak out about violence, trauma, empowerment and joy. This event is a safe space to speak truths and celebrate strengths, with readings from multiple poets, including Trapeta B. Mayson, Philadelphia’s 2020-2021 Poet Laureate.

Paint Philly Purple Day

Thursday, October 19, 2023 | All day

Anywhere

Show your support to survivors and start conversations about domestic violence by wearing purple, the color of the movement to end domestic violence. To join:

• Wear your favorite purple outfit and take a selfie

• Post your selfie and share resources about domestic violence or a supportive message with #PaintPhillyPurple

• Tag your friends to do the same

Virtual Lunch & Learn: Addressing

Intimate Partner Violence and Pregnancy

Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 12-1p.m.

On Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2016954134568/WN_VvrD2BkeRNiu-IoE1ecQug#/registration

Join the Maternal, Child, & Family Health Division and the Office of Domestic Violence Strategies for a virtual lunch and learn session on the impact of intimate partner violence on pregnancy. Learn about current efforts in Philadelphia to improve outcomes for pregnant and postpartum people.

Resistance and Resilience:

Trans Survivors and Relationship Violence

Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 6-7:30p.m.

On Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7516954112381/WN_gmPVWZhhS3aPPAllLyN-Zg#/registration

Join Mazzoni Center for a panel featuring four wonderful trans survivors. Panelists will discuss their stories of relationship violence, how themes of resistance and resilience have impacted them, and give insight as to how we can better support trans survivors. Consider joining them for this webinar if you are currently supporting trans survivors, would like to better support trans survivors, or are a survivor looking to hear more stories like yours.

LGBTQ+ Survivor Resource Event

Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 5:30-7:30p.m.

Mazzoni Center, 1348 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA

www.mazzonicenter.org/about-us/contact-us

LGBTQ+ survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence are invited to join Mazzoni Center’s education specialists to learn about grounding techniques, affirming resources in the area, and process their experiences through art.

Get help for yourself or help someone else experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault by visiting:

www.phila.gov/services/crime-law-justice/report-a-crime-or-concern/abuse-and-harassment/get-help-with-domestic-violence