5:05 AM / Friday February 9, 2024

8 Feb 2024

Up to 8 people unaccounted for in East Lansdowne house fire after shooting that injured 2 officers

February 8, 2024

Two police officers were met with gunfire and shot in East Lansdowne after responding to a call that a 11-year-old was shot. The house was then set on fire 15 minutes later with 8 people inside.

“I will say with a heavy heart that we are afraid there might be more than one person in that in that house. I know the victim’s family had a lot of people living in that house including children. We are aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family. It is our terrible fear that they may be inside that house when it was burned. We are hopeful that that is not true,” said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

