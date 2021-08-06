United By Blue and community partners to hold Cobbs Creek cleanup event

ABOVE PHOTO: Cobbs Creek near Nitre Hall ( Photo/Wikimedia)

United By Blue — a retail organization that prioritizes sustainable materials and ethical manufacturing as well as waterways stewardship — the Philadelphia Water Department, the Academy of Natural Sciences, and community partners are collaborating with local community groups to clean up the Cobbs Creek banks and trail system, beginning at the intersection of Thomas Ave and Cobbs Creek Parkway.

The event will take place on Sat, August 21, 2021 from 9a.m. until 12 p.m.

The cleanup event will focus on trash removal, an important step before it has the chance to enter the creek and flow into the Delaware River, where it is harder to recover and a greater threat to wildlife.

All cleanup supplies will be provided by United By Blue, including gloves, bags, and safety materials. Volunteers are asked to wear closed toed shoes and clothes. They are also encouraging people to bring their own personal filled reusable water bottle — clean water will be available for refills as needed.

United By Blue will adhere to all local regulations pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event is fully outdoors and efforts will be made to keep volunteer groups spread out. Volunteers are asked to bring a mask for close proximity situations.

The organization’s reusable cleanup supplies are industrially cleaned between uses, but they welcome volunteers to bring their own supplies if they feel more comfortable.

After the cleanup, partner organizations will speak about the work they’re doing to keep Cobbs Creek clean year round. There will also be games, giveaways, and snacks available for all participants.

All United By Blue cleanups are family friendly and ability inclusive. Those needing ability-related accommodations can email [email protected] ahead of time.