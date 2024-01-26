This year’s PHS Philadelphia Flower Show focuses on the community in this traditional ‘City of Neighborhoods’

By Amy V. Simmons

An artistic rendering of this year’s Flower Show Entrance Garden.

(Photo/ Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

In many ways, the heavy snow falling outside of the Loews Philadelphia Hotel last Friday as details about the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show were being announced seemed to emphasize the Show’s symbolic importance. For many Philadelphians and visitors from across the nation, this event, which returned to its traditional early March time slot last year after spending two years in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park in early summer, has become as much a sign of the beginning of spring as specific predictions from a renowned Pennsylvania groundhog on February 2 each year.

Yet, Friday’s snowfall was a reminder to many Show stalwarts that despite the countless displays of hyacinths, forsythia, tulips, daffodils, and other plants and flowers set to be laid out within the Pennsylvania Convention Center in a few weeks, the fact remains: the award-winning, iconic event actually takes place in late winter, several weeks before the official start of spring.

And with a late winter event comes the threat of snow — seemingly a contradiction in terms, given the Show’s full-on, spring focus. Yet, on more than one occasion, snow has occurred before and during the iconic event over the years.

2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show bouquets from Acme Markets, one of the Show’s official sponsors. (Photo/ Amy V. Simmons)

Still, Show officials are undaunted by this prospect, PHS’s creative director and vice president of the Flower Show, Seth Pearsoll, told the SUN. Even though the Show is a rain or shine — or snow — event, should the latter occur, and after roads are cleared, it can be one of the best times to attend, he said.

“The show floor is yours, it’s open, and you can take as much time as you want,” Pearsoll said. “What you see inside is way better than what you’re going to see outside — a snow blizzard versus a floral world.

Also, regardless of the weather, or sometimes in spite of it, taking SEPTA to the Show is a great option, and has been for years — he even takes it himself, Pearsoll said.

Pearsoll recently gave a presentation on the history of the Flower Show, and pointed out that SEPTA has been a valued partner for decades — even dating back to the Philadelphia Transportation Company (PTC) era, for which he has an original ticket, he said.

During last Friday’s announcement, PHS revealed new details for the 2024 Show, whose theme this year is “United by Flowers.” This year’s show will run from March 2-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and is in its 195th year.

New Jersey based Jennifer Designs, one of the Show’s exhibitors, provided vibrant floral displays for the announcement. (Photo/Amy V. Simmons)

This 2024 theme focuses on coming together, and PHS is excited to be showing all the ways that we build community with one another through flowers, Pearsoll told those gathered.

“From exhibits that show off the celebratory spaces that unite us to offering a series of experiences that are best when done together, there is something for every visitor to share with their loved ones at the Flower Show,” he said.

Among this year’s new exhibitors will be Philadelphia-based Tissarose Floral, whose work was part of the 2023 exhibit created by the groundbreaking Black Girl Florist Collective, the consortium of Black, female florists and designers whose colorful, unique collaborative exhibit stood out as one of the Show’s most exciting new additions.

Already operating in a “united by flowers” spirit since their founding during the pandemic in 2020, the Collective will also be returning this year.

In addition, returning this year for the first time since 2020 is another Flower Show favorite, Chestnut Hill-based Robertson’s Flowers, and Events.

Flower Show activities returning this year are crowd favorites like Artisan Row, the Butterflies Live! Experience, Kids Cocoon, the Bloom Bar, and the highly anticipated Potting Parties. Also returning are special events such as Family Frolic on March 3, Fido Friday on March 8 and the popular “Flowers After Hours” dance party on March 9.

Additionally, the Show will feature a revamped gardening speaker series on topics that are particularly relevant to Philadelphia and other areas with a long history of community gardening, such as vegetable and container gardening.

Each year, the Show has so much to take in. For those who want to savor the experience, and dive deeper into the creative process behind the many displays will be able to purchase tickets for a limited number of early morning tours entitled, “Behind the Blooms.” The tours will take place Monday – Friday. Additionally, Early Morning Tours led by expert tour guides will be available from Saturday, March 2 – Sunday, March 10 so that participants can explore the Show grounds before opening time and learn more about the Show’s designers and landscape architects. These tours will also require a separate ticket.

Something that thousands of Show attendees look forward to each year is the Marketplace, which returns this year featuring nearly 200 vendors offering plants, flower bulbs, gardening implements, food and much more. Another opportunity for attendees to bring part of the Show home with them can be found in its Makers Market, which features a variety of handmade offerings from Philadelphia artists such as jewelry, crafts, artwork, and essential oils.

The exclusive sponsors of this year’s Show are Bank of America and Independence Blue Cross.

Its official Sponsors are ACME Markets, Bartlett Tree Experts, Belgard, EP Henry, Hendrick’s Gin, and The Sino-American Business & Travel Association.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.tickets.phsonline.org, with flexible ticket options starting at $29.99.

For the latest information on the 2024 Flower Show, please visit: www.phsonline.org/the-flower-show. For questions, please email: [email protected].