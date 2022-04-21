Image

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s office and Remote Area Medical hosts A FREE 2-day healthcare clinic for underserved families

 Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, April 23-24, 2022, in Philadelphia, PA.

RAM will be set up at the Pennsylvania Convention Center located at 1201 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 for this two-day only event.

To receive services, patients should arrive at the Marshalling Yard located at 7th and Vine. Transportation to the clinic site from the Marshalling Yard will be provided.

“Our office, amongst many other organizations and partners is supporting this free two-day healthcare event to help underserved people access healthcare at this critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic. Community outreach continues to be a top priority for this office, and this is one way we can serve in a greater capacity.”  said Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation is a lead funder of this clinic and has been committed to improving access to care in underserved communities for more than a decade.

“We are proud to be involved in this effort to make healthcare services and resources easily accessible to thousands of area residents.” said Reverend Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.

“It is our mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and it’s possible with leadership and collaboration.

