Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society (PBPRS) to hold 3rd Annual PowerPR Conference, will honor SUN Publisher Catherine Hicks, co-owner Joseph Mondesire



The Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society (PBPRS), partner of fiscal sponsor FNC Philly a 501(c)(3), will hold it’s third annual conference on September 13, 2019 at the Liberty View at Independence Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 599 Market St. (6th & Market Sts.). The full-day conference will have panels and workshops and more activities.

The conference presented by The Mid-Atlantic Black Public Relations Society will honor Philadelphia SUN publisher Catherine Hicks and co-owner Joseph Mondesire. Nationally, Hicks as publisher of The SUN, is one of the few Black woman-owned mainstream newspapers in a major market. Joseph Mondesire, a Morehouse grad, is one of the youngest owners of a major news publication in the industry.

“Hicks and Mondesire are most deserving to be honored,” said Monica Peters, president of the Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society.



They both will be honored with the President’s Trailblazer Award.

In 2015, Hicks took the reigns as publisher after the passing of J. Whyatt Mondesire, the founder and publisher of the publication, which was established in 1992.

“She and Joseph stepped in under unexpected circumstances and continue to run the weekly newspaper with a full staff, delivering much needed news to Philadelphia and the region in print weekly and online daily,” said Peters noting that the odds were against the publication.

Hicks has been a supporter of PBPRS annual conference and supports the transformation of the organization since 2016 under Peters leadership and double tenure.

“The annual conference for African American public relations professionals and entrepreneurs is something that the city and region desperately needed,” said Hicks.

“I am very pleased with the annual conference and am honored and humbled to accept this award,” said Hicks who attended and supported both conferences in 2017 and 2018.

The organization has volunteers who will assist with the conference to make the annual event even more remarkable.

“We are pleased to watch Philadelphia Black PR Society grow under President Monica Peters. We have watched the organization steadily progress with diligence since FNC Philly became the organization’s fiscal sponsor last year. The Mid-Atlantic Black PR Society will take things to the next level to continue to ensure the organization’s success as our FNC Philly fiscal sponsorship partner,” Jerry Tapley, Executive Director, FNC Philly.

More honorees will be announced shortly.

There is more to come as we continue to build with the support and assistance from FNC Philly,” said Monica Peters of the organization.



In addition, although PBPRS operates under the administrative standards, requirements and guidance of fiscal partnership, it supports others with similar missions including the National Black Public Relations Society and other organizations by attending any programmatic events they may have.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society and the 3rd annual PowerPR Conference visit bprsphilly.org