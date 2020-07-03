Image

12:25 PM / Saturday July 4, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
3 Jul 2020

The NAACP ACT-SO local competition goes virtual

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 3, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

By Veronica Norris 

The late J. Whyatt Mondesire, founder and publisher of the Philadelphia Sunday SUN and former president of the NAACP Philadelphia Branch, would be so proud of the students who won medals and participated in this year’s ACT-SO competition.

There was something about the program that he loved. It shows the world why our students of ACT-SO continue to strive to become the catalyst that propels its students into top careers in 32 different disciplines.

For the first time in the NAACP ACT-SO history, a virtual competition was held both in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on June 5 and 6, 2020. “ACT-SO” is an acronym for “Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological & Scientific Olympics.” 

Kyla McKnight

The competitive categories include the humanities, performing arts, visual arts, and the sciences (STEM). ACT-SO is designed for African American high school students in grades 9 through 12.

This competition was more than a competition this year!  Of course, without judges, the students could not compete and without students, there would be no need for judges, who were absolutely on board to make it happen by any means necessary.

The ACT-SO Committee reached out to professionals in the respective fields, who took on the task with their excellent expertise and compassion, as well as earning the respect of their colleagues during a time when it was needed.  

Kenneth Moody

We welcomed back Joyce Drayton, founder and executive director of Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music, who judges in the performing arts and  music categories; returning judge Elicia Katrina Davis, judging in same categories and Richard Washington, founder of BET (Bringing Everybody Together), a first time judge in the performing arts and music categories and Cynthia Swinton-Jackson, a first time judge in the same categories. 

Our judges for many years, Harold McIlwain and Cleous Young judged in the categories of performing arts,  oratory and poetry performance. We also welcomed back Dyymond Whipper-Young, a graduate from Temple University majoring in advertising with an art direction and a minor in business. 

Braden Ellis

Our longtime judges in the visual arts categories were Dr. Germaine Edwards, public relations administrator of Black Women In Sport Foundation and Lydia P. Browne, teacher/project manager, managing visual, performing, and literary arts programming.  

Image

We were extremely fortunate this year to have Bill Jolly, the three-time Emmy award-winning producer and arranger helping with the competition. Jolly worked with Grover Washington, Quincy Jones, on set of  “The Butler,” in recording sessions with director Lee Daniels, Stevie Wonder, TAKE 6, Brian McKnight, just to name some of the music industry giants.  He is is currently president of his company, Be Jolly Music, Inc.

Taylor Moody

Lastly, as we are so thankful of all of the judges mentioned, we have a tremendous respect for Cynthia Harmon-Williams — a retiree from Temple University Graduate School — and JoAnn Lander, a retired reading specialist and special education teacher — sisters who continue to have our back, even when it is up against a wall, and Cynthia Minus-Selby, another one of our multi-talented judges.  They have all previously acted as judges in the humanities categories and welcomed newcomer, Dr. Deidre Anderson.

A special shout out to our committee team members Sean Parker, chairperson, as well as Doug Naphas and Yvette Parker for assisting in steering the Zoom sessions during the local virtual competition.  A shout out as well to my fellow committee members Brenda Myers, Eileen Mays-Voss, Emery Lawrence, Valerie Lawrence, Jean Kamara, and Dr. Joi C. Spraggins.

Even with several students dropping out of the competition for one reason or another through the COVID-19 crisis, other students kept steadfast to their craft during the two-day competition. We are so profoundly grateful for everyone’s valuable time! I will tag this year’s competition a successful one as we continue to navigate through this difficult time.

  The National  NAACP  ACT-SO competition will be held virtually this year from July 22 – July 25: stay tuned!

Related Posts

NAACP 106th Annual National Convention being held in Philadelphia July 11-15 Default ThumbnailCongressman Brady selects art work of High School senior for display in the Congressional High School Art Competition Default Thumbnail45th NAACP Image Awards submissions set new record
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

US health officials estimate 20M Americans have had virus

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Cars are lined up at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19...

Go With The-Flo

Mary J. Blige and Fantinel Winery announce the launch of Sun Goddess Wines

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mary J. Blige (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Sun Report

Black candidates push race debate into GOP-held districts

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jeannine Lee Lake, Democratic candidate for Indiana’s 6th congressional district, speaks...

Commentary

The Cultural Coach: How come Black people get to have their own groups?

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: (Photo by Bill Z. Foster) Dear Cultural Coach: My comments may...

Seniors

Worried you may have COVID-19? Here’s what you can do

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether you’ve had exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, have...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 5

July 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Does it feel like things are stalled in the water? Well,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff