The Links Incorporated, Philadelphia Chapter Supports COVID-19 Testing

The Links Incorporated, Philadelphia Chapter is partnering with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to increase the availability of testing kits for COVID-19 in the African American community.

The most recent statistics have provided the alarming inequity in healthcare in the community and the Philadelphia Chapter, the Founding Chapter, is making in access of $13,000 available to purchase kits to keep the momentum going in communities across the region. The need is evidenced by the tremendous turnout at sites as people wait diligently for hours to get tested.



Leah Shepard, President of the Philadelphia Chapter, says, “ It is our goal to provide assistance when needed, be it volunteering at our public schools, raising money for HBCUs or in this case, identifying a critical need and immediately answering the call financially.



The Links Incorporated is an organization of African American women, founded in Philadelphia in 1946 that is devoted to strengthening African American communities through fundraising, education, advocacy and volunteering. There are 15,000 members in 283 chapters located in 41 states, the District if Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.