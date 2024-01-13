The African American Museum in Philadelphia announces programming for the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend celebration

Themed “Shifting the Cultural Climate,” the weekend, hosted in partnership with Citizens, will feature in-person programming that inspires the next generation to be stewards of change in their community.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) announced its programming for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, January 12-15, 2024. Hosted in partnership with Citizens, this year’s events will feature in-person activities that celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. For more than 17 years, AAMP and Citizens have partnered to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King with special programming at the Museum.

Themed “Shifting the Cultural Climate,” this year’s programming will illuminate the need to be change agents in confronting a culture of violence and injustice and will celebrate the power of the individual and the collective to inspire change for their communities and the next generation, while embracing love for our community, humanity, and ourselves.

“As one of the four signature events for our museum, MLK Weekend inspires us each year to bring a new spirit to the legacy of Rev. Dr. King,” said Dr. Ashley Jordan, AAMP President and CEO. “His values are forever and can be applied to how we approach our everyday lives, even beyond this weekend of observation.”

Citizens Mid-Atlantic President Daniel K. Fitzpatrick provided AAMP with $30,000 towards programming throughout the weekend. Thanks to this contribution, all MLK Day (January 15) programming and admission to the Museum will be free to the public, with discounted admission and access to interactive experiences for everyone. Citizens also presented to AAMP an original piece of art by Philadelphia artist Amir Campbell. The painting, entitled “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint,” is a portrait of Rev. Dr. King that will be on display at AAMP throughout MLK weekend, inspired by the eternal principles of beauty, love, and justice as well as his mission to make the world a better place to live for everyone will be on display at AAMP throughout the MLK weekend.

“Citizens is thrilled to sponsor free admission at the museum for the past 17 years on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, president for Citizens’ Mid-Atlantic Region. “This year, we are also privileged to share the artwork of artist Amir “Amiracle” Campbell with AAMP and the Greater Philadelphia community. Art is one of the many ways we can inspire change and bring communities together – just as Dr. King taught us in his teachings of freedom, hope, and love.”

This year’s Dr. King Weekend at AAMP includes the following programming:

On Friday, January 12, Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, AAMP will offer reduced admission to the Museum. Currently on display at AAMP is “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America,” which is curated in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and features mixed-media art from 20 artists in response to the question “Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?”

On Saturday, January 13, AAMP will welcome guests to enjoy performances in person at the Museum by Delaware-based DANCE4LIFE School of the Arts & Training Institute and its youth ensemble, and Destiny L Music, an international recording artist, singer, and songwriter, and her touring band, the Chasing Dreams. AAMP will also livestream an evening, café concert with Destiny L and Chasing Dreams. AAMP will also launch registration for its first annual King Legacy Oratorical Contest, which is open to graduating high school seniors until January 31, 2024.

On Monday, January 15, AAMP in partnership with Citizens, will offer free admission to the Museum with a special visit from the Philly Phantic. Throughout the day, AAMP will host two special discussions: one will explore Philadelphia’s remarkable civil rights history alongside MLK’s connections with the city, and the other, led by artist Amir Campbell, will encourage guests to use their creativity to describe what MLK’s legacy means to them.

For the full schedule of events for the 2024 MLK Weekend at AAMP, visit aampmuseum.org