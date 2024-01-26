The 32nd Annual African American Children’s Book Fair to host winners of the 2024 American Library Association Youth Award

The African American Children’s Book Fair (AACBF) will host newly minted American Library Association Youth Award winners — live and in person — at the 32nd annual African American Children’s Book Fair. The event is one of the country’s largest and oldest single-day events celebrating diverse children’s books. The event will take place on February 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 12th and Arch Streets in downtown Philadelphia. The event is free of charge and does not require advance registration.

Gracing the stage will be Vashti Harrison, the first Black woman to garner the Caldecott honor for her bestselling book, “BIG.” Ibi Zoboi, author of “Nigeria Jones,” and Dare Coulter, illustrator of “An American Story,” winners of the 2024 Coretta Scott King (CSK) Book Awards honoring African American authors and illustrators of outstanding books for children and young adults will also be amongst the featured presenters. Also on the CSK honors front for writers is Carole Boston Weatherford, who received two separate honors awards for her books “How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee” and “Kin,” for which she shares honors with her son, Jeffrey Boston Weatherford.

The event is sponsored by The African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP), an organization which was created to promote and preserve children’s literature written by and about Black Americans. The AACBP collaborates with authors, illustrators, publishers, booksellers, educators, librarians, consumers, and corporate entities committed to promoting literacy. AACBP recognizes that early access to books plays an important role in building lifelong readers.

The AACBP’s stellar youth programs include:

Book fairs

Book signings

Workshops

The “I Read To See Me” program (author/illustrator virtual/in-school visits)

Educating consumers on trends and resources in youth literature

Guidance on establishing home libraries

Advocacy initiatives to promote Black American children’s literature around the world

The AACBP features award-winning, nationally celebrated authors and illustrators who have been highlighted on numerous bestseller lists and have won some of the most prestigious American Library Association awards.

The organization’s focus is always on books that enlighten, enrich, and empower all children. Its programs also promote the importance of books that reflect the images of the communities it serves. Books can change lives.

The book fair grew out of a need in the community. It is one of the oldest and largest single-day events for Black children in the country. Over 250 people attended its first event 30 years ago. Today, on average, more than 3,500 people attend the annual event from across the country. The AACBF feeds the literary hunger of young readers, giving them books that reflect their images.

In its timeline of the history of African American children’s books from 1600 to the present, Wikipedia cited the African American Children’s Book Fair as being a significant event in the evolution of African American children’s books in the United States. The book fair has also put Philadelphia on the map as a destination to find exceptional Black children’s books. Attendees come from across the country to celebrate reading.

Over 40 participants — the stars of the children’s book industry from around the country — will be featured at the event. These participants have produced some of the best books for children – preschool to young adults – of our generation. This is also the largest non-industry gathering of award-winning Black literary creators.

The book fair is also a vehicle to highlight the organization’s “PRESERVE A LEGACY, BUY A BOOK” initiative established to help create home libraries. You can’t tell a child to read at home if there are no books in the household. It is a comprehensive book fair that has selections for youth PreK to young adult. The event is also known for offering a wide selection of affordable books.

With fewer retailers in the region offering diverse children’s books, the need is strong. Research has shown that children who are given options in what they read will pursue this activity independently. Also, these studies indicate that children who read outside their normal course work are more productive students.

This year’s fair will feature author/illustrator presentations, book signings, games, and prizes. One of the highlights of the event is the NBC-10 TELEMUNDO62 Reading Circle. The circle provides a spotlight for featured literary creators to make presentations about their works. Another highlight is the NBC-10-Telemundo62 book give-away. While supplies last, youth attendees upon entering the book fair will receive a free book by one of the guest presenters and have an opportunity to get the book autographed. This ownership is credited by care givers of building young readers.

Another popular area is the Educators’ Book give-away – again, while supplies last – sponsored by AARP, PECO, Wells Fargo, Always Best Care Senior Services, Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health, Read by 4th, and Community College of Philadelphia. Other sponsors include Comcast, Keystone First, WDAS-FM, WUSL-FM, WURD AM-FM, The Free Library of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Sunday Sun, 12 Days of Christmas, and Visit Philly.

Philadelphia City Council is also supportive of the event. Sponsoring the event are Council President Kenyatta Johnson, Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jaime Gauthier, Curtis Jones, Jr, Anthony Phillips, and Kendra Brooks.

The AACBF is packed with activities that promote the power and joy of reading. For more information on the organization, contact Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati at (215) 888-4673 or [email protected]. For more information about the fair itself, visit: www.theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org.