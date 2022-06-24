Image

1:34 AM / Saturday June 25, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
24 Jun 2022

The 2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival

June 24, 2022

The 2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival began on  June 19 and goes through  July 4, encompassing 16 days of free multicultural and multigenerational, diverse and inclusive events.

Returning this year, The Party on the Parkway is the culmination of the two-week-long celebration. The day-long party features local food trucks, activations, giveaways and two performance stages – the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage and the Rumba 106.1 Dance Party.

July Fourth Concert and Fireworks

Following the Party on the Parkway, this year’s legendary July Fourth Concert also returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and stars award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, multiple-platinum selling popstar Ava Max, and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBC10.

The July Fourth Concert will be followed by a large, public firework display over the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway courtesy of Wawa beginning at 9:45 p.m. The firework display will be fully synced with a DJ set courtesy of DJ Ghost and Q102. The Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular courtesy of Wawa will be broadcast live on NBC10.

 WEATHER & HEAT-RELATED PRECAUTIONS

Stay connected to important information from the City, like weather and event-related details. Text “AMERICA” to 888-777 to receive free Welcome America alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.

Image

With potential high temperatures, there is a risk of heat-related health issues. Many heat stress or heat exhaustion issues can be avoided by taking simple precautions.

Attendees should follow all proper precautions to protect themselves and their families against the heat. All festival-goers should stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, and avoiding alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and excessive layers of clothing.

Consider the “Three L’s” Rule: light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting. Wear garments made of natural fibers like cotton.

For more tips on how to beat the heat, visit: www.welcomeamerica.com and the City’s heat guide.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff