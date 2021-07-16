Image

11:49 PM / Friday July 16, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
16 Jul 2021

The 112th NAACP National Convention concludes with a focus on the future

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 16, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson, A’shanti F. Gholar, president of Emerge and Olivia Watkins, co-founder of the Black Farmer Fund

Related Posts

NAACP names new leader for more active future NAACP set to host historic 111th National Convention virtually beginning Sept. 13 NAACP announces 108th National Convention, “Steadfast and Immovable” coming to Baltimore, July 22-26
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Mike Tyson and his wife KiKi attend Iran Barclay’s “Brunch With The Champs” in City Island, Bronx

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mike and KiKi Tyson and Flo Anthony and Michael Spinks  (Photo:...

Oasis

SUNrise: cj speaks… Church

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email As I recently walked the mall on a rainy Sunday morning, I thought...

Diaspora

Death toll mounts in South Africa rioting after Zuma jailing

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Soldiers escort a man suspected of looting from inside a trashed...

Stateside

Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug...

Food And Beverage

Whole grains are good for you, but what about the other grains?

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As most Americans have heard by now, whole grains are good for...

Health

SUBURBAN NEWS: Chester County call to action: Catch kids up on school vaccinations

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email As Chester County begins to experience life without COVID restrictions, summer vacations, summer...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff