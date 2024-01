A 16-year-old was shot in the head Thursday night around 9:30 pm at the 15th Street station SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line in Center City.

According to SEPTA police, 17-year-old male fired into a crowd striking the 16-year-old in his head.

Victim was reported unresponsive and in critical condition.

Two people are in custody.

Source CBS Phily