SUN Spotlight: Snippet: Guest Rajesh Mudki and Kalpesh Jadhav, of Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR. discuss making history as the first Mallakhamb performers in Cirque du Soleil history, and their joy in sharing the tradition Indian sport of Mullakhamb with audiences worldwide.

*Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR will be at Big Top in Oaks, PA now through October 22nd. Visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar for more details on tickets and showtimes.