Updated statement from publisher Catherine Hicks, regarding SUN cover story

Statement from Catherine Hicks, publisher of The Philadelphia Sunday SUN:

The story published in this week’s issue of The Philadelphia Sunday SUN is NOT about Tamir Rice or any specific case that Mr. Shaun King has handled. That information is blatantly false and a rumor intentionally spread on social media by a journalist to defame our publication and our writer who was assigned the story. The story is strictly about King’s career as a journalist, author and activist and his recent visit to Philadelphia to support DA Larry Krasner’s re-election campaign.

I stand by the article on Shaun King. Journalism is meant to inform the public, even when the person featured is a controversial figure. But, no news media outlet or journalist should be bullied because of it. How many stories would not be told if we choose them by “likes.”



Misinformation posted on social media can cause harm to our publication, brand and our writers.

For the record we weren’t paid by Larry Krasner, his campaign or Mr. King.

I have since spoken to the journalist that posted the misinformation and the issue has been resolved.

Thank you for supporting The Philadelphia Sunday SUN.



