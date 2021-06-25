Image

12:24 AM / Sunday June 27, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
25 Jun 2021

Updated statement from publisher Catherine Hicks, regarding SUN cover story

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 25, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Statement from Catherine Hicks, publisher of The Philadelphia Sunday SUN:

The story published in this week’s issue of The Philadelphia Sunday SUN is NOT about Tamir Rice or any specific case that Mr. Shaun King has handled. That information is blatantly false and a rumor intentionally spread on social media by a journalist to defame our publication and our writer who was assigned the story. The story is strictly about King’s career as a journalist, author and activist and his recent visit to Philadelphia to support DA Larry Krasner’s re-election campaign.

I stand by the article on Shaun King. Journalism is meant to inform the public, even when the person featured is a controversial figure. But, no news media outlet or journalist should be bullied because of it. How many stories would not be told if we choose them by “likes.”

Image


Misinformation posted on social media can cause harm to our publication, brand and our writers.

For the record we weren’t paid by Larry Krasner, his campaign or Mr. King.

I have since spoken to the journalist that posted the misinformation and the issue has been resolved.

Thank you for supporting The Philadelphia Sunday SUN.


Related Posts

Unity Community Center Banquet showcases youth, honors SUN Publisher Catherine Hicks, Public Enemy’s Professor Griff keynotes and more Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society (PBPRS) to hold 3rd Annual PowerPR Conference, will honor SUN Publisher Catherine Hicks, co-owner Joseph Mondesire Unity Community Center Celebrates 34 years, SUN publisher Catherine Hicks, State Rep. Joanna McClinton and more to be honored
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Food And Beverage

Quinoa Pasta with Arugula & Spiced Salmon

June 24, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cooking? Pea pesto pasta with sun-dried...

Oasis

In-depth survey assesses religious life of Black Americans

June 24, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Paul Bronson prays during a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil at...

Diaspora

In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

June 18, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, sits with her...

Go With The-Flo

NYC Councilman Robert Cornegy speaks at graduation of Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin Consuelos

June 24, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Cornegy, worlds tallest politician, speaking with Ripa after the ceremony...

Stateside

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

June 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 27, 2021

June 24, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: When aggressive planets make tough aspects to each other, this can...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff