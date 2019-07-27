Image

8:28 PM / Saturday July 27, 2019

27 Jul 2019

Legendary long-time SUN photographer Robert Mendelsohn passes away

It is with shock and deep sadness for the SUN to report, that our long-time photographer Robert Mendelsohn passed away yesterday. Anyone who knew and/or worked with Robert will remember him for his jovial personality, friendliness and above all, his ability to cover just about any event in Philadelphia. This is a great loss for us at the SUN — there will never be another Robert Mendelsohn. Funeral arrangements and other information will be shared later.

The SUN will be running a memory page for photographer Robert Mendelsohn. If you wish to have your memory of Robert printed in next week’s paper, please forward to [email protected] by Wed. noon. Not to exceed 150 words.

