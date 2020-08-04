SUN EXCLUSIVE: COPY OF VIDEO: Philadelphia Library Board Meeting with the Concerned Black Workers of Free Library of Philadelphia July 27, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: VIDEO Philadelphia Library Board Meeting July 27, 2020 SUN EXCLUSVE: COPY OF VIDEO: Philadelphia Library Board Meeting with the Concerned Black Workers of Free Library of Philadelphia July 27, 2020MEETING BEGINS AT 7min. 21 sec mark: board agenda given by chairwoman Pamela Dembe: -Leslie Walker handling duties in place of former Executive Director Siobhan Reardon-Dr. Donald Generals overseeing committee to find interim director -Thoughtful process for search for permanent director will begin once interim director is found.9:57Safely reopening Library (Dembe announces that at some point city will stop providing pay and benefits for City employees that are not able to attend work due to COVID19 restrictions)11:28Donna Allie from Team Clean is board liasion for reopening plan21:09 minute mark:CONCERNED BLACK WORKERS OF PHILADELPHIA FREE LIBRARY join call: Andrea Lemoins, Alexis Ahiagbe, Kalela WilliamsAndrea Lemoins -Want to have input on selection of interim and permanent director-Put equity and anti-racism at center of everything Library doesAlexis Ahiagbe(24:05 mark) Alexis Ahiagbe speaks for 14 minutes giving extensive details on racism at the library, her issues with former director Siobhan Reardon-Addressed Board Chair Pamela Dembe directly on behavior that Black workers say are racist.-Alexsis gives history and specific incidents of racism.-Challenges board members on call to committ to zero tolerance for racism.-Gives more suggestions on how libary can move forwardKalela Williams(38:40 mark): -Library leadership has ignored, been defensive about complaints from Black workers.-Reflect on why here, if its not to serve community "you don't belong here. -Says issuing statement on Black Lives Matter does not change anything. "We have to put our money where our mouths are"More input given from fellow library workers, community Posted by The Philadelphia Sunday SUN on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

NOTE: No login needed. Hit play button and fast forward to 7min. 21 second mark where meeting begins.

