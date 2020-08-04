Image

5:09 PM / Tuesday August 4, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
4 Aug 2020

SUN EXCLUSIVE: COPY OF VIDEO: Philadelphia Library Board Meeting with the Concerned Black Workers of Free Library of Philadelphia July 27, 2020

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 4, 2020 Category: Coronavirus, Health, Local Posted by:
EXCLUSIVE: VIDEO Philadelphia Library Board Meeting July 27, 2020

SUN EXCLUSVE: COPY OF VIDEO: Philadelphia Library Board Meeting with the Concerned Black Workers of Free Library of Philadelphia July 27, 2020MEETING BEGINS AT 7min. 21 sec mark: board agenda given by chairwoman Pamela Dembe: -Leslie Walker handling duties in place of former Executive Director Siobhan Reardon-Dr. Donald Generals overseeing committee to find interim director -Thoughtful process for search for permanent director will begin once interim director is found.9:57Safely reopening Library (Dembe announces that at some point city will stop providing pay and benefits for City employees that are not able to attend work due to COVID19 restrictions)11:28Donna Allie from Team Clean is board liasion for reopening plan21:09 minute mark:CONCERNED BLACK WORKERS OF PHILADELPHIA FREE LIBRARY join call: Andrea Lemoins, Alexis Ahiagbe, Kalela WilliamsAndrea Lemoins -Want to have input on selection of interim and permanent director-Put equity and anti-racism at center of everything Library doesAlexis Ahiagbe(24:05 mark) Alexis Ahiagbe speaks for 14 minutes giving extensive details on racism at the library, her issues with former director Siobhan Reardon-Addressed Board Chair Pamela Dembe directly on behavior that Black workers say are racist.-Alexsis gives history and specific incidents of racism.-Challenges board members on call to committ to zero tolerance for racism.-Gives more suggestions on how libary can move forwardKalela Williams(38:40 mark): -Library leadership has ignored, been defensive about complaints from Black workers.-Reflect on why here, if its not to serve community "you don't belong here. -Says issuing statement on Black Lives Matter does not change anything. "We have to put our money where our mouths are"More input given from fellow library workers, community

Posted by The Philadelphia Sunday SUN on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

NOTE: No login needed. Hit play button and fast forward to 7min. 21 second mark where meeting begins.

SUN EXCLUSIVE: COPY OF VIDEO: Philadelphia Library Board Meeting with the Concerned Black Workers of Free Library of Philadelphia July 27, 2020

MEETING BEGINS AT 7min. 21 sec mark: 
board agenda given by chairwoman Pamela Dembe:

-Leslie Walker handling duties in place of former Executive Director Siobhan Reardon

-Dr. Donald Generals overseeing committee to find interim director 
-Thoughtful process for search for permanent director will begin once interim director is found.

9:57
Safely reopening Library (Dembe announces that at some point city will stop providing pay and benefits for City employees that are not able to attend work due to COVID19 restrictions)

11:28
Donna Allie from Team Clean is board liasion for reopening plan

21:09 minute mark:

CONCERNED BLACK WORKERS OF PHILADELPHIA FREE LIBRARY join call: Andrea Lemoins, Alexis Ahiagbe, Kalela Williams

Andrea Lemoins

-Want to have input on selection of interim and permanent director
-Put equity and anti-racism at center of everything Library does

Alexis Ahiagbe
(24:05 mark) Alexis Ahiagbe speaks for 14 minutes giving extensive details on racism at the library, her issues with former director Siobhan Reardon

-Addressed Board Chair Pamela Dembe directly on behavior that Black workers say are racist.

-Alexsis gives history and specific incidents of racism.

Image

-Challenges board members on call to committ to zero tolerance for racism.

-Gives more suggestions on how libary can move forward

Kalela Williams
(38:40 mark): 
-Library leadership has ignored, been defensive about complaints from Black workers.

-Reflect on why here, if its not to serve community “you don’t belong here.

-Says issuing statement on Black Lives Matter does not change anything. “We have to put our money where our mouths are”

More input given from fellow library workers, community

Related Posts

Philadelphia Black Library workers blatantly disrespected during board Zoom meeting, cringeworthy watch Philly Free Library President Resigns after Black workers post online letter about racism, lack of COVID19 protections Free Library Celebrates Black History Month at libraries throughout Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

Police agencies pulling out of Democratic convention

July 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email MILWAUKEE (AP) — More than 100 police agencies are withdrawing from agreements to...

Entertainment

Toronto sets lineup, Regina King to debut Muhammad Ali film

July 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Actor-director Werner Herzog, left, and actress-director Regina King. The Toronto International...

Stateside

NAACP Kicks Off 111th Annual Convention with Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival

August 3, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Washington, D.C. – The NAACP will kick off its 111th Annual Convention on Monday,...

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: Vital Tonics

July 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danaé Reid To the naked eye, Natalie Bustamante looks like your ordinary,...

Seniors

How self-determination is changing elderly and disability care in the age of COVID-19

July 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The threat of COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living facilities has...

Go With The-Flo

Cuba Gooding Jr. catches the Gov. Cuomo’s ire after being photographed with his mask down at charity event

July 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Cuba Gooding Jr. (Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff