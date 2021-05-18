SUN ELECTION RECOMMENDATIONS: WHO TO VOTE FOR MAY 18:
SUN ELECTION PICKS
1) Justice of Supreme Court: Maria MCLaughlin
2) Judge of The Superior Court: Tamika Lane
3) Judge of The Commonwealth Court:
Sierra Street and Lori A. Dumas
4) Judge of The Court of Common Please:
Caroline Turner, Terri Booker, Maurice Houston, Mark J. Moore, Tamika Washington, Patrick J Moran, Cateria MCCabe, Michele Hangley
5) Judge of The Municipal
Court: Michael C Lambert, Barbara Thompson
6) District Attorney:
Larry Krasner
7) City Controller:
Rebecca Rhynhart
