Image

2:09 PM / Tuesday May 18, 2021

18 May 2021

SUN ELECTION RECOMMENDATIONS: WHO TO VOTE FOR MAY 18:

May 18, 2021

SUN ELECTION RECOMMENDATIONS: WHO TO VOTE FOR MAY 18:
SUN ELECTION PICKS
 1) Justice of Supreme Court: Maria MCLaughlin

2) Judge of The Superior Court: Tamika Lane

Image

3) Judge of The Commonwealth Court:
Sierra Street and Lori A. Dumas

4) Judge of The Court of Common Please:
Caroline Turner, Terri Booker, Maurice Houston, Mark J. Moore, Tamika Washington, Patrick J Moran, Cateria MCCabe, Michele Hangley

5) Judge of The Municipal 
Court:  Michael C Lambert, Barbara Thompson 

6) District Attorney:
Larry Krasner 

7) City Controller:
Rebecca Rhynhart

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff