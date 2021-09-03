Image

10:28 PM / Friday September 3, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
3 Sep 2021

SUBURBAN NEWS: The law firm of Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross files suit against Chester Township, Chester Township Police Dept. and officers for Constitutional rights violations

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 3, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Philadelphia-– The law firm of Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross will file a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning against Chester Township, the Chester Township Police Department and Individual Police Officers seeking a declaration that they violated the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs, compensatory and punitive damages.The plaintiffs — Brandon Alvin, Edward Baldwin, Keith Briggs, Rachel Briggs, Ramir Briggs, Kimyuatta Lewis and D.B., a minor — were all unlawfully arrested and assaulted. Each was charged with loitering, without the police inquiring about the lawful purpose of the individuals to be at that location. Each instance involves the improper use of loitering charges to justify an arrest.

The plaintiffs were arrested without committing any crime. 

The suit alleges the arrests were in violation of the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth amendments to the United States Constitution. In addition, the loitering statute itself is unconstitutionally overbroad and reaches a substantial amount of constitutionally protected conduct.

Image

The suit further alleges the loitering statute is being used to generate municipal revenue. The conduct of the Chester Township Police Department has disproportionately affected Black individuals, who are stopped by police at a higher rate than others.

“The conduct by the police officers in this matter is reprehensible and a clear violation of our clients’ rights,” said Thomas Fitzpatrick, partner, Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC. “Chester Township is putting municipal revenue over resident safety. This cannot stand and we will seek justice by holding the defendants accountable in a court of law.

“The fact that the same officer could be allowed to conduct three of these arrests, often with supervisors physically present and participating, in such a short period is evidence that a pattern and practice of unconstitutional conduct has been in place in the CTPD for a long time,” Kevin Mincey, partner, Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC, added. “With the unlawful assaults and arrests in this matter, we believe this is a clear case of wrongdoing.”

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailMoody, Shields, Mincey and Fitzpatrick hopes to be a place where the law is respected and new lawyers are trained Mincey & Fitzpatrick: lawyers on a mission for the community Philadelphia man files lawsuit against fired DRPA police officer after suffering vicious assault at PATCO train station
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

L&I announces $4 million In industry partnership grants available for job training

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier (Photo/pa.gov) Continuing to support...

Week In Review

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on...

Style

Redefine modern design with purposeful nuance

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Modern design celebrates the elimination of unnecessary elements, keeping only the beautiful...

Politics

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International...

Sun Report

FUR BABIES RULE! Picture perfect pup: Five easy dog photography tips

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Loyal, loving, quirky and kind, a dog brings so much joy to...

Color Of Money

US jobless claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Paul Wiseman  ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff