SUBURBAN NEWS: September recognized as National Emergency Preparedness Month

Delaware County Council, the County’s Department of Emergency Services, and the Delaware County Citizen Corps are joining the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in recognizing September as National Preparedness Month — a month long nationwide campaign sponsored each September by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to encourage Americans to prepare for emergencies in their homes, schools, and workplaces.

The theme for the 2022 National Emergency Preparedness Month — “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting” — stresses the importance of individuals and families preparing for the unexpected to ensure the resiliency of their home, their family, and their community.

“Over the last several years, Delaware County has seen first-hand the importance of preparation for emergencies and disasters,” said Councilman Kevin Madden. “Our first responders, police dispatchers, and the staff at our Emergency Services Center are tested every day as they manage the response for hundreds of calls, and Council encourages all residents to take simple steps to prepare themselves and their families for the unexpected.”

To help prepare, residents can sign up for the Ready, Set, Check! campaign, which is available on the Ready PA website, at: www.ready.pa.gov/BeInvolved/NPM/Pages/default.aspx.

By signing up, residents will receive tips and tools via a Ready PA monthly email, entry into the random drawing for a Ready PA starter kit (which includes a windup solar radio/phone charger and a variety of preparedness materials) as well as a downloadable copy of the Ready, Set, Check! card.

The Ready, Set, Check! card is an indispensable resource in the time of an emergency, providing guidance for residents to prepare for a variety of events, including fires, floods, sinkholes, and tornadoes; links to key organizations, and reminders regarding how to stay connected and in communication during a disaster, and the ability to personalize the card with the names and contact information for doctors, insurance, veterinarians.

More information on National Emergency Preparedness Month, including tool kits and materials in Spanish, can be found online at: www.ready.gov/september.

Residents can also bolster their preparedness with direct assistance from the Department of Emergency Services by attending an Emergency Preparedness Education session — or by requesting an on-site presentation for their community, faith, or business organization — at no cost by contacting the department at: (610) 565-8700.

The following Emergency Preparedness Education opportunities are scheduled for September:

Tuesday, Sep. 6, 10 a.m. | Swarthmore Public Library, 121 Park Ave, Swarthmore

Thursday, Sep. 8, 12 noon. | Sellers Memorial Library, 76 S. State Rd Upper Darby

Tuesday, Sep. 13, 5 p.m. | Yeadon Public Library, 809 Longacre Blvd, Yeadon

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 1 p.m. | Springfield Public Library, 70 Powell Rd, Springfield

Residents can also prepare for emergencies by registering with the DelcoAlert notification system. This system provides residents with short, timely emergency notices regarding storms, Amber alerts, and other breaking events via text or email directly to their phone or mobile device. To register, go to: www.delcopa.gov/delcoalert.

Residents can also help prepare themselves and their community for emergencies by volunteering for the Delaware County Citizen Corps or the Medical Reserve Corps. More information is available at: www.delcocitizencorps.org. Volunteers will receive several hours of free training and all materials necessary to help serve the community.