Image

4:19 PM / Friday August 6, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
6 Aug 2021

Suburban News: ‘Post-Civil War and the Road to Recovery’ virtual presentation August 12

August 6, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Historic Hosanna Meeting House marker, Upper Oxford Township,Chester County.  (Photo/chesco.org)

A virtual presentation entitled “Post-Civil War and the Road to Recovery” will take place on August 12 from 5:00p.m. – 6:00p.m.

The event is being sponsored by: Historic Yellow Springs, Pocopson Historical Committee, Carver Court, Hayti Historical Society, Kennett Underground Railroad Center, Mt. Zion AME Church, Friends of Barnard Station, and the Kennett Heritage Center.

The abolitionist movement in Chester County had many adherents, but not all people north of the Mason-Dixon Line were interested in participating in the illegal activities required to bring fugitive slaves to freedom.

Image

Individuals feared reprisal from the American government, especially following the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, from their own communities, and from God. 

Coupled with a general pro-slavery sentiment in Chester County, most notably in the non-Quaker sect, slavery became a highly polarizing issue.

The passage of the 13th Amendment in January 1865 and the end of the Civil War that same year brought new challenges in the quest for civil rights within the county.

Those interested are invited to join the presenters on a fascinating journey as they travel to National Register sites in Chester County related to the Post-Civil War period and subsequent road to recovery.

Pre-registration is required. To register, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pBEIR2byTcuxRi-YJ_jWNQ.

