SUBURBAN NEWS: Nile Swim Club debuts summer basketball programs and activities

ABOVE PHOTO: Nile Swim Club (Photo/www.nileswimclub.org)

The Nile Swim Club, located in Yeadon, will debut its summer basketball program this month. They are launching a series of free programs for the youth, beginning with the Nile Basketball Clinic. A partnership with YEAA will bring a youth basketball league to the Nile, and the season will culminate with the 1st Annual Nile Celebrity Basketball Classic.

From pick-up games to competitive play, basketball is a great way to bring the entire community together at the Nile Swim Club.

Objectives

The benefits of basketball are tremendous for the entire family. It’s great for your heart health. Playing basketball requires agility, strength, and stamina. It helps to improve motor coordination, flexibility, and endurance. Basketball also encourages speed, agility, and strength. These skills are proven to have a positive effect on promoting a healthy body weight and encouraging more physical activity, which can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness and self-esteem. Their NSC basketball programming will provide an opportunity for youth at all levels to focus on the skills, drills, strength and conditioning of the game.

Nile Basketball Clinic

July 7-July 9 (ages 9-11)

July 21-23 (ages 12-14)

August 18-20 (ages 15-18)

The FREE skills and drills clinics will launch with 3 sessions in July and August. Each clinic is a three-day commitment and is open for girls and boys ages 5-18 years old. The clinic will focus on the fundamentals of the game including dribbling, passing, shooting, and defense stations. They will focus on these core aspects of the game and incorporate “Camp Talk” — a brief mentoring session.

Program instructors will include professional, collegiate and local players and coaching staff. With the support of Dream Makers Gym, Tony Beatty will also serve as a strength and conditioning coach for the clinic. Registration opened in June 2021.

YEAA

The Nile Swim Club will partner with YEAA (Yeadon Education Athletic Association) Summer Basketball League. YEAA will expand their games to utilize the new basketball court at the Nile. The Summer Basketball League operates from June-August. The parents, friends and families of the players will have an opportunity to visit the Nile on game days and receive membership opportunities and discounts on entry. The YEAA registration fee will include the cost for Nile Day passes ($5). The teams will be permitted to move through the back gate to the Yeadon Community Park basketball courts on game days.

For more information, call:

(610) 623-1535 or visit: https://www.nileswimclub.org/nile-basketball-clinics.