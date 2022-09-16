SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County Voter Services to host telephone town hall

Montgomery County Voter Services is hosting a telephone town hall on September 28 to connect voters with the information they need to vote in this fall’s General Election.
Key election officials will be on hand to share the latest on registering to vote, applying for a mail-in ballot, signing up to be a poll worker and more.
The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
To register for the town hall, visit: www.montcopa.org/4242/Voting-Town-Hall.
The panel for the evening will be:
Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr., chair, Montgomery County Board of Elections
Lee Soltysiak, Chief Clerk, Montgomery County Board of Elections
Dori Sawyer, Director of Elections
Visit: www.montcopa.org/VotingTownHall to register or learn more.
The 2022 General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Voters have several options to cast their ballot:
Vote in person
Vote by absentee ballot
Vote by mail-in ballot
No matter which option you choose, you must be registered to vote by October 24, 2022.
These offices will be on the ballot:
U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives to Congress
Pennsylvania Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Pa. State Senator
Pa. Congressional Representative
To register to vote or get more information, visit: www.montcopa.org/voters.
Leave a Comment