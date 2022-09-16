SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County Voter Services to host telephone town hall

Montgomery County Voter Services is hosting a telephone town hall on September 28 to connect voters with the information they need to vote in this fall’s General Election.

Key election officials will be on hand to share the latest on registering to vote, applying for a mail-in ballot, signing up to be a poll worker and more.

The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

To register for the town hall, visit: www.montcopa.org/4242/Voting-Town-Hall.

The panel for the evening will be:

Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr., chair, Montgomery County Board of Elections

Lee Soltysiak, Chief Clerk, Montgomery County Board of Elections

Dori Sawyer, Director of Elections

Visit: www.montcopa.org/VotingTownHall to register or learn more.

The 2022 General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Voters have several options to cast their ballot:

Vote in person

Vote by absentee ballot

Vote by mail-in ballot

No matter which option you choose, you must be registered to vote by October 24, 2022.

These offices will be on the ballot:

U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives to Congress

Pennsylvania Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Pa. State Senator

Pa. Congressional Representative

To register to vote or get more information, visit: www.montcopa.org/voters.