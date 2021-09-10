SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County recommends masking outdoors due to high community transmission of COVID-19

NORRISTOWN, PA – The Montgomery County Commissioners in consultation with the Office of Public Health (OPH) today announced that starting Monday, September 6, 2021, masking is now recommended outdoors in certain situations for the general public regardless of vaccination status.

Today marks two weeks that Montgomery County has been in the high level of COVID-19 community transmission according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) COVID Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Montgomery County OPH recommends wearing a mask outdoors, regardless of vaccination status during high level of COVID-19 community transmission.

Specifically, this means wearing a mask when outdoors if you cannot stay at least 6 feet apart from people who do not live in your household.