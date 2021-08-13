Image

12:59 PM / Friday August 13, 2021

12 Aug 2021

SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County offers back to school immunizations at reopened health centers and COVID-19 clinics

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – As the back-to-school season begins, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) wants to let parents and guardians know they now have more location options when scheduling their children for school-required immunizations. The County is now scheduling childhood immunizations at both its reopened Health Centers and County-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

All required vaccines will be offered at Montgomery County Public Health Centers. In addition, the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis) and Meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) will be offered at the Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccination clinics in King of Prussia, Willow Grove, Norristown, and Pottstown. 

Montgomery County Public Health Centers

Appointments: Available by phone between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Call (610) 278-5145 (Norristown), (610) 970-5040 (Pottstown), or Willow Grove (215) 784-5415.

Immunizations provided: All required immunizations.

Eligibility: Children and adolescents who live or attend school in Montgomery County; do not have health insurance; or have health insurance but it doesn’t cover vaccines as well as those between 0-18 years old on Medical Assistance or who are American Indian or Alaska Native.

Norristown Public Health Center, 1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19404; Call (610) 278-5145 

Pottstown Public Health Center, 364 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464; Call (610) 970-5040

For more information on the immunizations available at Montgomery County Public Health Centers, visit: www.montcopa.org/immunizations.

Image

Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccination clinics 

Appointments: Available online and by phone between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Call (610) 278-5145 (Norristown), (610) 970-5040 (Pottstown), or Willow Grove (215) 784-5415.

Immunizations provided: Tdap and Meningococcal (MenACWY) Immunizations for children 11 and older, and the COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older. 

Eligibility for Tdap & MenACWY: Children and adolescents who live or attend school in Montgomery County; are age 11 years and older and have a note from their school nurse showing which vaccines are needed to attend school in the fall.

King of Prussia Mall (former JC Penney), 160 North Gulph Road #A110, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Willow Grove Parkside Shopping Center (Former Petco), 2522 West Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Human Services Center (First Floor, Innovation Room), 1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, 575 North Keim Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

If a child or adolescent requires more than a Tdap or Meningococcal vaccine to attend school, OPH recommends the parent or guardian call their healthcare provider or a Public Health Center where they will be able to receive all the required vaccines. For more information or to schedule an appointment for a Tdap and/or Meningococcal vaccine, please visit: www.montcopa.org/backtoschoolvax.

A parent or guardian must come with children under age 18 to all OPH immunization clinics.

OPH reminds parents to take care of themselves as well. Parents should make sure to receive any vaccines they need to stay healthy. Parents are encouraged to use the CDC’s adult vaccine assessment tool to see which vaccines might be right for them.

