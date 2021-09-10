SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County announces location of Multi-Agency Resource Center for Hurricane Ida recovery

ABOVE PHOTO: Vehicles are under water during flooding in Norristown, Pa. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County officials have released updated information on the County’s response to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, including the location of its Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) launching next week. Residents can opt-in to receive updates by texting MontcoIda to 888-777.

Starting next week, Montgomery County will operate a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for residents affected by Hurricane Ida. The MARC will be open on Wednesday, September 8 from 12 noon to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the MARC, residents will have access to representatives from non-profit disaster relief organizations; municipal, County, and State emergency management agencies; elected officials; and various County and State government human services agencies.

The MARC will be located at 2 W. Lafayette Street, Norristown, PA 19401, the headquarters of the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit. Parking will be available on site. The MARC is also within walking distance of SEPTA’s Norristown Transportation Center, providing access to numerous bus routes and the Norristown High Speed Line. Regional Rail service on the Manayunk/Norristown Line remains suspended as crews repair damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Montgomery County residents and business owners who sustained property damage are strongly encouraged to report it using the following two-part process. First, visit www.montcopa.org/ida and submit damage information using the County’s online form. Only one submission per household is needed. To date, nearly 1,400 damage reports have been received. Second, contact the township or borough in which the damaged residence or business is located. Contact information for municipal governments is available at www.montcopa.org/ida.

Individuals in need of a place to stay tonight, Saturday, September 4, may go to the Red Cross shelter at the Norristown Area High School, located at 1900 Eagle Drive, Norristown, PA 19403. This shelter also accepts pets.

Physical donations are currently not being accepted by Montgomery County or our Red Cross shelter partners.

When we have further information on how people can support the individuals in Montgomery County impacted by Hurricane Ida, it will be shared.

The Hurricane Ida Crisis Cleanup Hotline has been established for residents who have sustained damage and need help with cutting fallen trees, removing affected drywall, flooring, and appliances, tarping roofs, and mold remediation. Call the Hotline at (844) 965-1386.

Several Montgomery County bridges and the roads they carry remain closed as a direct result of Hurricane Ida. In addition, County Parks, Trails, and Historic Sites situated along waterways are closed through Monday, September 6 and may be closed longer depending on damage. Approximately 5,500 customers are still without power in Montgomery County as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Storm updates will continue to be posted on the County website at www.montcopa.org/ida. Residents are encouraged to check this page for updates as the recovery operations continue.