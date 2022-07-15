Image

9:41 PM / Monday July 18, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
15 Jul 2022

SUBURBAN NEWS: Delaware County awarded $1.5M Pathway Home Program grant

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 15, 2022 Category: Local Posted by:

The Delaware County Workforce Development Board has been awarded a $1.5M Pathway Home Program grant to provide training and employment services to adults reentering the workforce following incarceration at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

Pathway Home Program grants, administered by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, are provided to improve employment opportunities, and reduce recidivism, helping residents become productive members of the community and labor force.

The Delaware County Workforce Development Board is one of only 18 organizations nationally to be awarded a grant this year.

“County Council is thrilled to learn that this grant money will be coming to Delaware County,” said Councilman Kevin Madden. “Reducing the barriers to employment and providing fresh opportunities to these residents is critical to reducing recidivism, and the targeted pre-release and post-release services that will be provided as a result of this grant will make a real difference here in Delaware County.”

Pre-release services include needs assessment, individual development plans, comprehensive case management, career exploration and planning, job preparation, counseling, and assistance with linking inmates to the social services required to help them transition back to the community.

Post-release activities include linking participants to employers (including apprenticeship opportunities), external service providers, and skill-building services, and providing access to occupational training for in-demand jobs, pathways to earn industry-recognized credentials, and follow-up career support and services.

Laura K. Williams, named the new warden of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in February, welcomed the grant award. 

“The timing of this grant is exciting for the institution as the facility continues to enhance existing programs and introduce additional opportunities to break the cycle of criminogenic behavior,” Williams said. “The Pathway Home Program grant will allow us to significantly improve support of our population and the community towards this goal.”

The grant money — which funds the program from 2022 through 2025 — will also be used to improve coordination between key partners in the reentry process, including community and state corrections agencies, local health and human service providers, employers, unions, and PA CareerLink Delaware County.

Image

The Pathway Home Program in Delaware County is funded by the US Department of Labor. 100% of the $1,499,999 grant allocation is federally funded.

Related Posts

SUBURBAN NEWS: Scanlon announces $7.9 million in funding for Delaware County Intermediate Unit Head Start program SUBURBAN NEWS: Delaware County Council approves two DELCO Summer 2021 programs SUBURBAN NEWS:Delaware County celebrates May as Older Americans Month
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Politics

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

July 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol...

Color Of Money

How to plan for a road trip in an electric car

July 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Nearly 35 million American drivers will be on the road this summer...

Health

Are your IBS symptoms more challenging to manage than they were a year ago? You’re not alone

July 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT  If you live with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), does it seem like...

Style

Three simple ways to extend your living space outdoors with a pergola

July 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Do dreams of lazy days soaking up the sun have you looking...

Oasis

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s father, dies at 89

July 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey, stands outside his barber shop...

Food And Beverage

Quiona Pasta with Arugula and Spiced Salmon

July 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Quinoa Pasta with Arugula & Spiced Salmon...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff