SUBURBAN NEWS: City of Chester receives 175K grant to assist with lighting throughout community

ABOVE PHOTO: Pa.State Rep. Brian Kirkland (Photo/Pa. House)

The city of Chester is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $175,000 Keystone Communities Grant thanks to assistance from State Rep. Brian Kirkland (D-159th Dist.).

As part of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission’s (DVRPC) Regional Streetlight Procurement Program, Chester will use the six-figure grant to improve the performance of existing LED lighting equipment throughout the city.

“This grant will allow us to address long-overdue issues with lighting in our community,” said Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland. “It’s important to have proper lighting for safety reasons. We are thankful to State Representative Kirkland for his work in advocating for this city and making sure we had the funding to get these upgrades.”

“I am truly excited for which direction the city of Chester is headed towards with the implantation of this state grant,” stated State Rep. Kirkland. “A stronger sense of safety in the community has been one of my biggest priorities since I’ve taken office. With this new LED lighting project, I strongly believe this grant will guide us in the right direction of that vision.”

Phase 1 of the program will include upgrades to 362 fixtures along PA State Route 291, Kerlin Street, Highland Avenue, Flower Street, 3rd Street, Engle Street, 9th Street, and Veterans Memorial Park.