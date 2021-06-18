Image

5:49 PM / Friday June 18, 2021

18 Jun 2021

Statement of Council President Darrell Clarke on the death of former Council President Anna Verna

June 18, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: Street renaming ceremony for former Council President Anna C. Verna, October 2017. ( Photo/Jared Piper/PHLCouncil)

City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (D- 5th Dist.) issued the following statement on the death of former Council President Anna C. Verna:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and former colleague Anna Verna. Mrs. Verna’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.”

“Council President Verna served this legislative body with distinction for 36 years. She made history as the first woman president of Council, and served the people of her Second Council District in South and Southwest Philadelphia and Center City with professionalism, dignity and resolve for all those years.”

Image

“On a personal level, President Verna taught me the importance of patience and confidentiality in dealing with our colleagues, and her genuine concern for any issues or challenges you had as an elected official. You knew that she was always there for you. Rest in power, my good friend.”

