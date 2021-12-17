Image

3:35 PM / Friday December 17, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
17 Dec 2021

Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks on TikTok warnings

We are aware of numerous messages circulating on social media primarily through TikTok regarding threats of violence towards schools across the nation for Friday, December 17.

Schools have been prompted by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania State Police to reach out to our school communities. These posts warn of threats but are not specific to any location or specific school.

This serves as a good reminder for parents to monitor their students’ communication on social media and remind everyone of the serious repercussions this can cause to those who make threats.

We will remain vigilant to keep our community safe. Maintaining a safe and secure environment is our highest priority.

Parents please check in with your children and schools and be vigilant about what your children are doing on social media. We must be actively engaged with our children and what they are doing on their phones.

