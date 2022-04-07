Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks on confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court



On this day history has been made as the senate confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States is official. As President of the NAACP Philadelphia Branch and a black woman, I’m elated to witness history in progress. The highest court of the land will have a black woman in place, deciding momentous cases. The glass ceilings that are being shattered right now are setting a stage and precedence for things to come within this country and beyond. On behalf of the NAACP Philadelphia Branch we celebrate Black Women Are Supreme and look forward to her taking her place on the bench.