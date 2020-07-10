Image

9:13 PM / Friday July 10, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
10 Jul 2020

Statement from Council President Darrell L. Clarke on gun violence in Philadelphia over the holiday weekend

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 10, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (D- 5th Dist.) has issued the following statement in response to a violent holiday weekend in Philadelphia, in which over 30 people were shot between Friday evening and Monday morning: 

“This weekend’s terrible toll of multiple shootings and deaths from gun violence is shocking, disturbing and requires a comprehensive response from the City. With 210 homicides this year so far – 27 percent more than last year – the City is on pace for its highest homicide total since 2007.

We are approaching 900 shooting victims already this year. Over the weekend, seven people were fatally shot, including a 6-year-old boy in the Northeast.

Image

There were fatal shootings of men and women in Point Breeze, Kensington, Port Richmond, Strawberry Mansion, and other neighborhoods. Two other minors were among the Philadelphians wounded in 17 other shootings this weekend: an 11-year-old girl in Southwest Philadelphia and a 15-year-old in Overbrook.  

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the unrest triggered by George Floyd’s murder, escalating poverty, broiling summer heat and a flood of illegal guns have created a toxic mix of despair in our City, and we must address it.

City Council has authorized work to prepare a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its utter lack of action in enacting stronger gun laws to protect Philadelphians from gun violence.

The administration is planning a rollout beginning this month of its group violence intervention strategy. We need all this and more. 

We need to reduce poverty and the disparities revealed by the pandemic, and we also need people to put the guns down. There is no amount of despair or lack of hope that can ever justify shooting another human being or the taking of his or her life. We must come together as a City and end this cycle of endless gun violence which diminishes us all.”

Related Posts

Council President Clarke’s statement on weekend gun violence incidents Council president Darrell Clarke’s statement on the tragic death of City Council Director of Human Resources Linda Rios Council President Darrell Clarke’s statement on Walmart decision to end sales of handgun ammunition
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Virus, Floyd death merge in brutal blow to Black well-being

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Terrence Nichols, 44, in Chicago after a COVID-19 infection. Nichols has recovered physically...

Go With The-Flo

LeBron James is in a contract to buy 3rd mansion in Beverly Hills for $39 million

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: LeBron James  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony According...

Sun Report

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Mark Sherman ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday...

Commentary

The Cultural Coach: Looking at the White way of life

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Linda S. Wallace Q: If African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans have...

Seniors

Engage virtually: Tips for keeping older adults connected

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Connection and a sense of community can be critical to well-being...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 12

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Pluto, Jupiter and Saturn are still lined up in Capricorn, the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff