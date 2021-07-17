Image

4:09 AM / Sunday July 18, 2021

17 Jul 2021

Statement from Catherine Hicks, newly elected Philadelphia Chapter NAACP President

July 17, 2021

Statement from Catherine Hicks, newly elected Philadelphia Chapter NAACP President:

The time is now. Our city is in crisis. The leaders of the NAACP Philadelphia chapter are focused on the serious challenges ahead. In the coming weeks, we will be addressing educational equity, financial literacy, Black homeownership and entrepreneurship, and violence.

Our new leadership brings diverse experience and a solid network of relationships and partnerships. We will expect to be held accountable to the people of this city and we will hold others accountable as well.

