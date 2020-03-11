Image

7:58 PM / Wednesday March 11, 2020

11 Mar 2020

St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled after person tests positive for coronavirus in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association issued a statement about the cancelation Tuesday night after a person in Philadelphia tested positive in Philadelphia and the city recommended persons refrain from attending gatherings or events with more than 5,000 persons:

“After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants. While this decision is disappointing, we acted with a general concern for the well-being of everyone. In days to come, we will continue with great enthusiasm to plan the 250th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14, 2021 celebrating Saint Patrick, our Grand Marshal Michael J. Bradley, Jr., and the distinguished members of the Ring of Honor.”

