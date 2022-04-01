Spring In LOVE: A Multicultural Marketplace Experience coming to LOVE Park

ABOVE PHOTO: Love Statue in Love Park (Photo/Aaminah Rasheed)

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will bring back its pop-up marketplace in LOVE Park (1600 JFK Boulevard) starting on Friday, April 22. The “Spring In LOVE: Multicultural Marketplace” is a six-weekend outdoor experience beginning April 22 through May 28, 2022, featuring opportunities to shop diverse Philadelphia vendors representing various city neighborhoods.

The Spring In LOVE: Multicultural Marketplace will feature diverse local businesses and entrepreneurs selling a range of goods from apparel and accessories to health and wellness, packaged foods, art, pottery and more. Local food trucks will be on-site selling sweet and savory bites.

The Spring In LOVE: Multicultural Marketplace is a partnership between the Magic Makers Marketing Collective and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

The Greater Philadelphia African American and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce will host storefronts that feature a rotating selection of goods from their retail members. Their storefronts will operate out of repurposed shipping containers, with the exteriors featuring a floral motif designed by muralist Malachi Floyd in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The Spring In LOVE: Multicultural Marketplace will also feature free family-friendly programming such as live entertainment via local radio stations on Fridays and REC Philly on Saturdays; a cultural performance by Al Bustan on Friday, May 6; day parties on select Sundays by Let’s Rock Recess; and free community yoga and meditation classes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Philadelphia’s diverse local creators back to LOVE Park this spring!” said Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. “Parks & Rec is grateful for this incredible partnership with the Magic Makers Collective and the Greater Philadelphia African American and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce to showcase the talents of Philadelphia’s multicultural small business community.”

The Spring In LOVE: Multicultural Marketplace will run on Fridays and Saturdays starting April 22 through May 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on select Sundays (April 24, May 15, and May 22) from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Spring In LOVE: Multicultural Marketplace is supported by Independence Blue Cross, the African American Chamber of Commerce, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Interested vendors can learn more at: www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-in-love-a-multicultural-marketplace-experience-tickets-277574200907?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=4c54355bcf&mc_eid=3b18bc8680. They can also send an email to: [email protected] or call (267) 571-1602.

Stay up to date at: https://www.phila.gov/2022-03-24-spring-into-love-2022-a-multicultural-marketplace/ as new events and activities are added.