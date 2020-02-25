Image

11:31 AM / Thursday February 27, 2020

Visit Dorchester
25 Feb 2020

Special election on Tuesday will fill seat of former Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 25, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Voters in a west Philadelphia district will choose a new state representative on Tuesday to replace a freshman lawmaker who resigned after being accused of stealing from a nonprofit she founded.

The election between Democrat G. Roni Green and Republican Wanda Logan is to complete the term of former Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell.

Johnson-Harrell, a Democrat, pleaded guilty last month to charges she took money from the charity and spent it on vacations, clothing and other needs. She was sentenced to three months in jail.

She had won a special election last year after the House seat became vacant because former Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, a Democrat, was sentenced to probation for bribery.

Image

Johnson-Harrell pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges related to campaign and state financial reports and guilty to felony theft and perjury.

Green is a union business agent, while Logan owns an employment agency.

Three other House vacancies will be filled on March 17, in special elections for seats held most recently by Rep. Tedd Nesbit, R-Mercer, Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, R-Bucks, and Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Westmoreland. All three were elected to other offices.

Related Posts

Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to stealing from charity Movita Johnson-Harrell sentenced to 3 months in jail for public corruption crimes Dates set for special election to fill Rep. Cummings’ seat
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Has conservative evangelicalism reached a dangerous moment of its own making?

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Joel Edwards, general director of the British Evangelical Alliance, speaking...

Color Of Money

Ease into cord cutting with four easy steps

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Ditching cable for what are known as “streaming” services like Netflix, Hulu,...

Oasis

New leader of Philadelphia Catholic archdiocese installed

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Archbishop Nelson Perez (AP Photo/Corey Perrine) associated press The 1.3 million...

Week In Review

National Black News Channel makes debut

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, photo, Black News Channel Chairman...

Sun Report

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 23

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Here’s the lay of the land for this week. (Actually, it’s...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff