Sixty-Three School District of Philadelphia Schools will be Closed Friday, March 13, 2020

PHILADELPHIA — Sixty-three School District of Philadelphia (SDP) schools will be closed Friday, March 13, 2020 as a result of Governor Wolf’s announcement earlier today regarding measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Montgomery County, including: advising all residents of Montgomery County to avoid non-essential travel and not report to work until March 27, 2020. This decision is expected to have a significant impact on Philadelphia’s public schools.

Eleven percent or 2,100 of our 18,000 School District employees live in Montgomery County. More specifically, there are 63 schools where 15% or more of SDP school-based staff live in Montgomery County. The anticipated staffing impact to these 63 schools makes it unlikely they will be able to function as fully operating schools that would effectively meet the needs of our students.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus situation in the Philadelphia area, it has been the goal of our School District to safely keep our doors open as long as possible,” said Superintendent Hite. “The Philadelphia communities we serve rely on us for the many public school services we provide, including breakfast and lunch meals, shelter and health services. Unfortunately, the current set of circumstances make it difficult for us to keep all of our schools open.”

All students in the 63 schools should not report to school. Principals of those schools will report to their schools in the morning. Reporting details for other school-based staff will be provided by the schools’ principals.

The list of 63 schools is as follows:

AMY AT JAMES MARTIN

AMY NORTHWEST

BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL

BARTON, CLARA SCHOOL

BUILDING 21

CAYUGA SCHOOL

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

COMLY SCHOOL

JAY COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DAY, ANNA B. SCHOOL

DOBBINS, MURRELL HIGH SCHOOL

DOBSON, JAMES SCHOOL

DUCKREY, TANNER SCHOOL

EDMONDS, FRANKLIN S. SCHOOL

ELLWOOD SCHOOL

EMLEN, ELEANOR C. SCHOOL

ENGINEERING & SCIENCE HIGH SCH

FELS, SAMUEL HIGH SCHOOL

FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES

FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE

FINLETTER, THOMAS K. SCHOOL

FITLER ACADEMICS PLUS

FRANK, ANNE SCHOOL

FRANKLIN, BENJAMIN ELEM SCHOOL

GIRLS, PHILA HIGH SCHOOL FOR

GREENBERG, JOSEPH SCHOOL

HENRY, CHARLES W. SCHOOL

HOPKINSON SCHOOL

HOUSTON, HENRY H. SCHOOL

HOWE, JULIA WARD SCHOOL

JENKS ACADEMY ARTS & SCIENCES

JUNIATA PARK ACADEMY

KENDERTON ELEMENTARY

KING, MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCH.

LANKENAU HIGH SCHOOL

LINGELBACH, ANNA L. SCHOOL

LOESCHE, WILLIAM H. SCHOOL

LOGAN, JAMES SCHOOL

MASTBAUM, JULES E. HIGH SCHOOL

MCCLOSKEY, JOHN F. SCHOOL

MOFFET, JOHN SCHOOL

MOORE, J. HAMPTON SCHOOL

NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL

OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARKWAY-NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

PENNELL, JOSEPH ELEMENTARY

PENNYPACK HOUSE SCHOOL

PENNYPACKER, SAMUEL SCHOOL

PHILADELPHIA MILITARY ACADEMY

POTTER-THOMAS SCHOOL

RANDOLPH TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL

RHAWNHURST SCHOOL

RICHMOND SCHOOL

ROWEN, WILLIAM SCHOOL

ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL

SAUL, WALTER B. HIGH SCHOOL

SHAWMONT SCHOOL

SOLIS-COHEN, SOLOMON SCHOOL

VAUX BIG PICTURE HIGH SCHOOL

WAGNER, GEN. LOUIS MIDDLE SCH.

WASHINGTON, GROVER JR. MIDDLE

WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL

WILSON, WOODROW MIDDLE SCHOOL