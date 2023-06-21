Shapiro: I-95 Will Reopen This Weekend 

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced that I-95 will be reopened this weekend, ahead of the originally projected two-week timeline.

“Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend,” said Governor Shapiro. “We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen.”

Under the leadership of Governor Shapiro and Secretary Carroll, crews have worked around the clock to reopen the roadway safely and as quickly as possible. Thanks to the coordinated partnership of PennDOT, the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Philadelphia, and the hard work of the Philadelphia Building Trades, crews have made fast progress to rebuild I-95 within two weeks of the collapse – well ahead of experts’ original predictions.