SEPTA seeks proposals for development of next generation of SEPTA Key

SEPTA is seeking proposals from experienced vendors to develop, implement, and maintain its fare payment system as part of “SEPTA Key 2.0”.

SEPTA Key 2.0 is a next-generation, multimodal fare payment system intended to improve the customer experience.

“SEPTA Key 2.0 will help ensure that we stay up-to-date with constantly-evolving fare payment technology,” said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards. “This is a critical investment in our customers, and an important part of SEPTA Forward, SEPTA’s strategic plan.”

SEPTA Key propelled SEPTA from an era of tokens and paper tickets to a reloadable, contactless chip card that offers a host of options for seamless travel and self-service flexibility. Now, more than a decade after its design, the current SEPTA Key data-processing software is due for an upgrade to meet the expectations of today – and tomorrow.

“We have learned a lot from the first phase of SEPTA Key,” said Richards. “Our goal is to build on the strengths of SEPTA Key by unifying fare policy and promoting affordability, equity, and ridership growth.”

With SEPTA Key 2.0, riders can expect to see the following upgrades:

• New and better options to pay using a smartphone, contactless debit or credit card, or wearable device.

• Convenience of paying for multiple riders at the same time with the same fare media.

• Expanding the retail network to provide riders with more locations to purchase fares.

• Automatic, real-time updates to customer accounts and fare media.

• Integration with regional partners and third party-issued fare media.

• Flexible fare structure to make it easier for customers to obtain the best fare possible.

• Modernizing the website, mobile app, and communication channels.

An extensive customer outreach campaign was conducted to help guide the direction of SEPTA Key 2.0. SEPTA Key 2.0 is one of several initiatives underway at SEPTA to unify the system, and will complement efforts such as Bus Revolution and Trolley Modernization.

Interested parties must submit their proposals by July 14. For more information, please visit: https://www5.septa.org/business/procurement/bids/key-2-0-fare-payment-system/.