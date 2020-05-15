SEPTA regular schedules will resume Sunday, May 17 & Monday, May 18, 2020 under new COVID-19 requirements

SEPTA Regular Schedules will resume Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18, 2020

Service returns on all Bus*, Trolley, Market Frankford, Broad Street and Norristown High Speed Line Routes following the timetables in effect before the COVID-19 crisis began.



*Routes 204 and LUCY Gold and Green Routes will continue to operate on a reduced schedule. Route(s) 91 and 102 remain SUSPENDED. – Social distancing should continue to be practiced when waiting to board a vehicle and when traveling on a SEPTA route. Capacity limits remain in place as follows:



40 ft Bus – 20 customers

Articulated Bus – 30 customers

Routes 204 and LUCY Gold/LUCY Green maximum 10 customers

Trolley 25 customers

Norristown High Speed Line 30 customers



– Customers are strongly urged to wear a face mask or face covering when riding



– PLEASE LIMIT YOUR TRAVEL TO ESSENTIAL TRIPS

Bus/Trolley/Norristown High Speed Line– Regular Schedules return Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18



Rear door boarding in effect through Sunday, May 17

– Front door boarding and fare collection resumes Monday, May 18

– EXIT using the center door (except Riders with Disabilities & Seniors requiring assistance exiting)

– Have your fare ready before boarding

Travel Wallet funds can be loaded on your Key Card at any time

Weekly Passes for travel beginning, Monday, May 18 available for purchase on your Key Card beginning Wednesday, May 13, 2020

– Respect the Operator – observe the 6 foot social distancing markers at the front of the bus – Trolley Route 101 will operate as a bus until May 30

– Trolley Route 102 will remain suspended through May 30

– The following Center City/West Philadelphia Trolley Line stations REMAIN CLOSED:

13th St

19th St

33rd St

36th St

Market Frankford/Broad Street Lines

Market Frankford and Broad Street Owl service resumes

CASHIERS ARE NOT ACCEPTING CASH AT THE BOOTH. CASH CAN BE USED AT A STATION FARE KIOSK TO PURCHASE A QUICK TRIP OR SEPTA KEY CARD

Market Frankford Line

The following Market Frankford Line Stations are OPEN. ALL other stations are CLOSED:

FRANKFORD TRANSPORTATION CENTERARROTT TRANSPORTATION CENTERERIE-TORRESDALEALLEGHENYHUNTINGDONBERKSGIRARDSPRING GARDEN8th St11th St15th St30th St34th St40th St46th St52nd St56th St60th St69th St TRANSPORTATION CENTER

Broad Street Line/Broad Ridge Spur

The following Broad St/Broad Ridge Spur Stations will be OPEN. ALL other stations will be CLOSED:

FERN ROCK TRANSPORTATION CENTER – BROAD ST/RIDGE SPUROLNEY – BROAD ST/RIDGE SPURHUNTING PARKERIE – BROAD ST/RIDGE SPURALLEGHENYNORTH PHILADELPHIA – BROAD ST/RIDGE SPURCECIL B. MOORE/TEMPLE UNIVERSITYGIRARD8th St – BROAD ST/RIDGE SPURRACE-VINE/CONVENTION CENTERCITY HALLWALNUT/LOCUSTELLSWORTH-FEDERALSNYDEROREGONNRG

CONCOURSE ENTRANCE CLOSURES TO MARKET FRANKFORD/BROAD STREET LINE STATIONS

Select Concourse stairways and access points to Market Frankford/Broad Street Line Stations including the Dilworth Park stairs, 13th and Market entrances, and Broad Street Line headhouses between South Penn Square and Walnut Street are closed until further notice. The 15th & Market, North Filbert Street, and Broad & Locust entrances remain open. Please look for signs directing customers to alternate stairways.

CCT

CCT will continue same-day service along with advanced reservations for all customer trips. All service, including same-day and advance reservations, will be LIMITED to trips for essential employment, medical/dialysis/pharmacy, and food shopping. To make a same day trip, you may contact the CCT Control Center at 215-580-7720 or 215-580-7145 then press #2. Fare collection for ADA trips resumes Sunday, May 17, 2020. To comply with social distancing guidelines CCT vehicles can only carry one customer (plus an approved Personal Care Attendant) per vehicle.