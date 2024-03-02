SEPTA board selects Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr. to serve as board chair, Moskowitz as vice chair

SEPTA board members have voted unanimously for Vice Chairman Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. to serve as the new board chair, and for Chester County Commissioner Marian D. Moskowitz as vice chair. This is a historic moment for the SEPTA Board, as Lawrence is the first African American board chair, and Moskowitz is the first female to serve as vice chair.

Lawrence, the former chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, joined the SEPTA board in September 2011, and has served as the SEPTA board vice chair since February 2021. He is also a former member of the SEPTA Citizens Advisory Committee.

A well-known leader in the region, Lawrence is senior vice president of corporate affairs for Southeastern Pennsylvania at Highmark Blue Shield. He has an established track record of serving and improving communities across the commonwealth through roles at Temple University, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Merck & Co., and the consulting firm he founded, Public Affairs Strategies.

Lawrence has previously served on the boards of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, Greater Valley Forge Transportation Management Association, and Schuylkill River Development Corporation.

“I am truly honored to become chair of the SEPTA board, and I am grateful to my fellow Board members for entrusting me to serve as chair,” Lawrence said. “I also want to congratulate Commissioner Moskowitz on being elected vice chair.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us on safety, efficiency, and cleanliness,” Lawrence added. “I am confident we can not only meet the moment, but also ensure that SEPTA is on solid ground for generations to come. As a SEPTA rider, I know how important the system is for our customers and the region.”

Moskowitz joined the SEPTA Board in February 2022, and currently serves as vice chair of the Chester County Board of Commissioners. She also serves on the boards of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, West Chester University, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Chester County Economic Development Council, and Greater Valley Forge Transportation Management Association. Moskowitz recently served on Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s transition team.

“I am committed to working closely with Board Chair Lawrence to face the current challenges, and I am looking forward to what we can accomplish together,” Moskowitz said. “We want to support efforts that are focused on improving safety, security, and cleanliness, and help position SEPTA to ensure it can fulfill its critical role for our region.”

“I want to congratulate Board Chair Lawrence and Vice Chair Moskowitz on their historic elections,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “Diverse leadership helps in equitable and inclusive decision-making – creating transit systems that are fair and accessible to everyone. Their dedication to public service and passion for SEPTA will take us to new heights.”