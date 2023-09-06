Image

9:18 PM / Wednesday September 6, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
6 Sep 2023

Senator Vincent J. Hughes to receive Vanguard Award from the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE on Sep. 20.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 6, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

Join the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE  in celebrating Senator Vincent J. Hughes at the AACC ANNUAL MEETING & AWARDS CEREMONY as the organization marks it’s 30-year journey.

The AACC is presenting Senator Vincent Hughes with the Vanguard Award for his exceptional leadership and dedication to the Philadelphia Business Community. His collaboration with the AACC speaks volumes about his commitment to economic empowerment, which resonates deeply within our community and aligns perfectly with our shared values.

For over two decades, Senator Hughes has been a relentless advocate for Black-owned businesses, consistently creating opportunities for economic empowerment. His unwavering support has not gone unnoticed, and his impact is immeasurable.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Related Posts

African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ and DE (AACC) recognized as a top Chamber of Commerce Michael W. Banks named President of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE (AACC) Tiffany Gilbert, Manager African American Commerce of PA, passes away
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… Wait on God

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email cj We pray to God for different reasons — most of the time...

Education

District partners with organizations to provide students with access to state required student immunizations

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email More than one thousand School District of Philadelphia students have received vaccinations and...

Seniors

Are you a member of the ‘sandwich generation’? How to help your aging parents

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you have kids in school plus parents who need more help...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last...

Food And Beverage

Bring back family bonding this fall

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Three ways to free up busy schedules to spend time with loved ones...

Technology

Four top tech devices to enhance education

August 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Gone are the days of paper and pencil being the necessities...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff