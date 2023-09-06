Senator Vincent J. Hughes to receive Vanguard Award from the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE on Sep. 20.

Join the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE in celebrating Senator Vincent J. Hughes at the AACC ANNUAL MEETING & AWARDS CEREMONY as the organization marks it’s 30-year journey.

The AACC is presenting Senator Vincent Hughes with the Vanguard Award for his exceptional leadership and dedication to the Philadelphia Business Community. His collaboration with the AACC speaks volumes about his commitment to economic empowerment, which resonates deeply within our community and aligns perfectly with our shared values.

For over two decades, Senator Hughes has been a relentless advocate for Black-owned businesses, consistently creating opportunities for economic empowerment. His unwavering support has not gone unnoticed, and his impact is immeasurable.

Tickets can be purchased here.