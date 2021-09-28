School District of Philadelphia Superintendant Hite announces he will be leaving position at end of 2021-22 school year

PHILADELPHIA — Monday evening, Dr. William Hite announced his plans to transition from his role as Superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia at the end of the 2021-22 school year. This announcement from Dr. Hite comes after nine years of serving the largest school district in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“We have had nearly 10 years of Dr. Hite’s strong and stable leadership, which has been transformational for the School District of Philadelphia,” said Joyce Wilkerson, president of the Board of Education. “Through his work, we have been able to return the District to local control, usher in a period of fiscal stability, and put the academic achievement of our students at the forefront. We are grateful that he will continue to lead the District this year, keeping school buildings safely open for our students, and helping us as we begin the search process for his replacement,” she continued.

Dr. Hite joined the School District of Philadelphia in June 2012, with a mission to create a system of great schools in every Philadelphia neighborhood. Since then, Dr. Hite’s administration has doubled the number of higher-performing schools; cut in half the number of Intervene schools; more students taking AP and dual-enrollment courses and earning industry credentials; increased graduation rates; modernized early literacy classrooms in 48 schools; infusing schools with more teachers, early literacy coaches and innovative Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports; and brought the total number of certified Lead Safe schools to 100.

“As I continue to serve the students, families and staff of the School District of Philadelphia throughout this next year, I do so with deep pride and humility,” said Dr. Hite. “We have come a long way since 2012 but there is still much more work to do. This school year will be a challenging one as we focus on keeping our schools safely open for in-person learning and helping all of our young people to heal and grow. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work in the year ahead.”

The search for a new superintendent will kick off with a robust and inclusive public engagement process that we will announce shortly. The new superintendent will be announced in early Spring 2022. Dr. Hite will remain in his role as superintendent until the end of his contract — August 31, 2022, which will enable a smooth transition for staff and students.

“Dr. Hite’s nine years of service to Philadelphia public education have brought long overdue stability to the School District of Philadelphia,” said Mayor Kenney. “His leadership generated several years of steady academic progress and laid a strong foundation for the work ahead. In returning the District to local control, our goal has always been to ensure that every student, in every neighborhood school, can reach their full potential with the foundation of a quality K-12 education, and we have made meaningful progress toward that goal thanks to Dr. Hite. I have especially appreciated Dr. Hite’s partnership in our work to align City and District services, including Community Schools, PHLpreK, Out-of School Time programs, and behavioral health supports. Looking ahead, I am confident that with the process the Board has planned, we can find another great leader to partner with in service to our kids.”

To share more details about this transition and search process, the Superintendent and Board of Education will hold a press conference at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 29 at the School District of Philadelphia’s Main Building (440 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia).